PALMDALE — One man was killed and another seriously injured Saturday when their cars collided at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road.
At approximately 11:23 p.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol Los Angeles Communications Center broadcast a call of a crash with an ambulance responding at the intersection, according to a report by CHP Officer A. Talavera.
According to a preliminary investigation, Jaime Banuelos, 58, of Palmdale was driving a 2022 Toyota from the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway to Soledad Canyon. Luis Alberto Ramirez, 43, also of Palmdale, was driving a 1998 Mercury south on Sierra Highway. For reasons under investigation, the Toyota and the Mercury collided. As a result, Banuelos sustained fatal injuries. Ramirez sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, the report said.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner identified Banuelos on Wednesday. The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is considered to be a factor in this crash.
Anyone with information regarding this crash in encouraged to contact Officer A. Talavera at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541. After business hours, contact the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3200.
