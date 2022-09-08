CALIFORNIA CITY — After only four months with California City, City Manager Doug Dunford has resigned.
The City Council, on Wednesday, held a special closed session meeting to discuss appointment of an interim city manager.
Following nearly two hours behind closed doors, in which the Council considered two candidates, one was selected and interim City Attorney Victor Ponto was directed to negotiate contract terms, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
The name of the candidate was not disclosed, but O’Laughlin said she hoped to have it made public, along with more details, at the Council’s regular meeting, on Tuesday.
O’Laughlin said the appointment process did not cost the city anything extra.
The candidate was selected by four members of the Council, with Councilmember Karen Macedonio abstaining.
Prior to entering closed session, Macedonio joined a handful of residents to speak about the resignation and subsequent discussion of appointing a replacement.
“I would like to know which member of Council approved this agenda, which leaves off an open session, that gags the public, that says that you can only comment on the closed session items without any detail,” she said, standing at the public podium, rather than from the dais.
The lack of an open session and information about the interim city manager appointment process shows a lack of engagement with the community, according to Macedonio — something the Kern County Grand Jury cited as an issue with Cal City.
The crisis — as termed by O’Laughlin — just highlights that the city does not have a backup to the city manager or succession plan, Macedonio said.
“We are going by the seat of our pants,” she said.
Macedonio echoed the comments of others regarding the lack of information on the matter.
“My desire is not to further complicate an already complicated situation,” former Council member Ron Smith said, in suggesting appointing an acting city manager to provide time to thoroughly vet and be vetted by potential city managers.
He also suggested providing more information to the public to prevent speculation and rumors.
“The more information you can give us, the less speculation there will be,” he said.
Resident Shawn Bradley also requested information on the process and candidates, as nothing was provided in the special meeting agenda.
City officials could not be reached with information as to the effective date of Dunford’s resignation or any reason provided for it, but he did attend the special Council meeting as city manager.
Dunford was selected to take the reins as city manager, in March, following a months-long recruitment process using an outside firm. His first day on the job was May 2.
He previously served as city manager of Gustine, a city of about 6,000 residents in the northern Central Valley.
The city contracted with a recruitment firm, Ralph Anderson & Associates, to conduct a search. The Council held an initial round of interviews, on Feb. 9, and again with the final three candidates, on Feb. 23, before negotiating a contract with Dunford.
Dunford was fully vetted by his office and the recruiting firm hired for the city manager search. The background check and investigation did not reveal any concerns.
Dunford’s contract with Cal City requires a 45-day notice for resignation, unless both parties agreed otherwise, in writing.
Cal City has been without most department heads for several months, with openings for finance director, public works director, police chief and planning director.
