WORLD
Paris Metro workers strike for wage hike
PARIS — Striking workers shut down half of the Paris subway system, Thursday, a nationwide day of walkouts and protests by French train drivers, teachers and other public-sector workers demanding the government and employers increase salaries to keep up with inflation.
Union activists, college students and others marched through Paris and other cities to call attention to their demands, and to the growing numbers of people struggling to make ends meet.
Europe has faced a series of protests and strikes in recent months over soaring inflation. Nurses, pilots, postal workers. railway staff and others have walked off the job, seeking wages that keep pace with inflation as Russia’s war in Ukraine has driven up energy and food prices.
With several subway lines closed and others only working at rush hour, masses of Parisians biked or walked to work. Others took buses that were provided as an alternative way to reach offices and workplaces, or reverted to their pandemic lockdown routines and worked from home.
NATION
Kansas Board recommends ending Native American mascots
The Kansas State Board of Education, on Thursday, recommended that the state’s public school districts eliminate Native American mascots and branding to reduce their harmful impacts on students.
The Board approved a motion making a “strong recommendation” that Kansas public K-12 nontribal schools retire Native American-themed mascots and branding as soon as possible but within the next three to five years at the latest.
Supporters stressed the Board’s action was only a recommendation and the final decision on mascots was left to local school boards, adding the decision would not impact districts’ accreditation. They said the vote fits with the Board’s policies on discouraging bullying and encouraging equity, inclusion and justice for all students.
The intent of the motion, supporters said, was to prompt discussions about the racist aspects of the mascots and their negative impact on Native American students.
