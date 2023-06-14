WORLD
Israel disciplines soldiers over blunders that led to fatal Egyptian border attack
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says that it will discipline three officers in the case of a rare attack on the Egyptian border that killed three Israeli soldiers and exposed a series of mishaps earlier this month. An Egyptian security officer had slipped into Israeli territory undetected and killed the Israeli soldiers in two separate shootings in the usually quiet desert border area. The Israeli military’s investigation into the incident found Tuesday that “a few hours” had passed between the two attacks, raising questions about how the Egyptian policeman had not only infiltrated Israel but also managed to reach his second target without arousing suspicion.
Northern European nations pledge to step up protection of undersea infrastructure
AMSTERDAM — An alliance of northern European nations has pledged to do more to protect critical undersea and offshore infrastructure in the face of shared challenges. They said one of those challenges is Russian ships conducting alleged mapping that indicates “preparations for possible disruption and, at worst, sabotage.” Defense ministers from the 10-nation Joint Expeditionary Force issued the statement after meeting Tuesday in Amsterdam. Worries that energy and communications infrastructure could be targeted have soared since explosions on two Baltic Sea gas pipelines in September. The Dutch and British defense ministers declined to comment on reports by Dutch and German media that the CIA warned Ukraine in June 2022 not to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines.
NATION
Miss Louisiana Pageant kicks off
MONROE, La. — For six decades, the City of Monroe has hosted the Miss Louisiana Pageant and that streak continues this week as those vying for the 2023 title look to replace the reigning titleholder, Gracie Reichman of Colfax. Miss Louisiana Organization Executive Director Dewana Little introduced this year’s 27 contestants during a news conference Monday at the Jack Howard Theatre in the Monroe Civic Center where the pageant will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday. Preliminary competitions will be on Thursday and Friday. The News-Star reports the Miss Louisiana competition was first held in New Orleans in 1922 before moving to Lake Providence in 1959. The competition has been held in Monroe since 1963.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.