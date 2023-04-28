WORLD
Missing yacht with Russians, Egyptians reaches safety
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A missing yacht with three Russians and two Egyptians onboard has reached safety in Djibouti in east Africa, after going missing for days following a reported attack off the coast of Yemen. Owner Dmitriy Chuguevskiy told The Associated Press that the vessel reached Djibouti on Thursday after being held for several days by authorities off the coast of neighboring Eritrea. He said bullet holes in the ship after an attack off Yemen had raised the suspicions of Eritrean authorities. Regional maritime officials and Eritrea’s Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the vessel. Chuguevskiy and Russia’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia had earlier this week reported the 30 Minutes’ disappearance.
Freight train derailment injures one in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A freight train derailed along the Mississippi River in southwestern Wisconsin Thursday, injuring one crew member, emergency officials said.
The train derailed in Crawford County along the Mississippi River at about 12:15 p.m., WKBT-TV reported. About 20 BNSF cars were involved, said Crawford County Emergency Management Specialist Marc Myhre.
Two cars ended up in the river but washed ashore. Hazardous materials believed to be batteries were onboard, but they’ve been contained and don’t pose a threat to the public, officials said.
