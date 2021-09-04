NASA’s Super Guppy — a shiny, whale-like cargo aircraft used to haul exceptionally large items — is in Palmdale for a periodic maintenance check.
The bulbous aircraft is at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s facility at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale. It is typically based at NASA Johnson Space Center in Texas.
The Super Guppy’s cavernous cargo space measures 25 feet in diameter and is 111 feet long, meaning it can carry items that are virtually impossible for other aircraft, according to a NASA fact sheet.
It has a unique hinged nose that opens to allow access to the cargo area from the front.
The airplane has served the agency to carry parts for the Apollo, Gemini, Skylab and International Space Station programs.
The Super Guppy is sharing hangar space with another unique NASA asset, SOFIA, or the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy. This flying telescope is a modified 747 airline with a large door in the side which opens to reveal a giant telescope.
