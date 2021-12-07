MOJAVE — A beloved community tradition returns, on Saturday, with Mojave’s Tree Lighting Ceremony.
What has been an annual tradition for a decade was put on hold last year, like many, due to the COVID pandemic. Organizers, however, have arranged for its return in a somewhat smaller format than previously.
“(It is) a little community get-together after not having that available for us,” organizer Heather Benes said.
The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Mojave Veterans Memorial Building, 15580 O St., next to Mojave Junior-Senior High School.
Central to the festivities will be lighting the tree outside the Veterans Memorial Building and singing carols around it. Resident Catherine Mijares, who led the effort to start the tree-lighting tradition 11 years ago, will have the honor of lighting the tree.
California Highway Patrol Mojave office Lt. John Williams will take on the role of “Santa,” distributing toys that have been collected through the CHPs for Kids drive.
Activities will also include the North Pole Express, with the opportunity to write and mail a letter to Santa, crafts and holiday music provided by community DJ Ted Hodgkinson.
A hot cocoa, coffee and cookie bar will provide refreshments on the back patio of the building.
A “giving tree” with warm hats, gloves, socks and the like will be available for those in need, as well as information on local charities. Donations will be accepted for the Booker T. Brown Foundation’s food pantry.
Donations for the giving tree or food pantry may also be dropped off, on Thursday, at the Veterans Memorial Building, where the Mojave Seniors will collect them for Saturday, Benes said.
The holiday event is sponsored by the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, Terra-Gen Operating, Mojave Elks Lodge No. 2059 and Desert Search and Rescue.
