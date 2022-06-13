MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port has been awarded a $4.3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration that will be used to help fund the project to rehabilitate its main runway.
Portions of the main runway, designated 12-30, are decades old and there has not been significant rehabilitation in more than 20 years, officials said.
The FAA grant has requirements for a nearly $478,000 match from the airport.
The project is estimated to cost $13.5 million to $14 million, General Manager Todd Lindner said in an email.
This total cost includes electrical rehabilitation for the lighting, which will not be completed as part of the project, he said.
Other funding received for the project includes $6.6 million in FAA supplemental funding, and $150,000, in 2021 and 2022, in general aviation entitlement funds. The latter has a $16,000 match required.
Overall, the airport has $11.7 million in project funds, of which $11.2 million are from FAA.
The runway project is slated to begin, in March or April of next year. It is intended to be completed in 60 days, working 24 hours per day, seven days a week, Lindner said.
The latest grant was part of the $518 million awarded in the second round of the 2022 Airport Improvement Program, with grants going to 416 airports across the country, according to an FAA release.
“In communities of all sizes, airports are vital to local economies, sustaining jobs and getting people and goods where they need to go,” US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the release. “We’re pleased to announce this important funding to help improve airports around the country and better serve all Americans.”
The grants are available for new and improved airport facilities, repairs to runways and taxiways, maintenance of airfield elements like lighting or signage, and purchasing equipment needed to operate and maintain airports.
