Nashville 0, Columbus 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Willis made seven saves and Nashville played a scoreless draw with the Columbus Crew to extend its unbeaten streak to six games.
New York City FC 1,
Montréal 0
HARRISON, N.J. — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored off a long pass from goalkeeper Luis Barraza and New York City FC beat Montreal 1-0 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak. Tajouri-Shradi raced in from the right side to control Barraza’s kick down the center of the field, beating defender Zorhan Bassong to the ball and chipping it over goalkeeper James Pantemis from the center of the box in the 29th minute.
New England 5, Miami 0
MIAMI — Arnór Ingvi Traustason and Adam Buksa each scored two goals and the New England Revolution beat Inter Miami 5-0 on Wednesday night in the first ever game between the teams.
N.Y. Red Bulls 1, Toronto FC 1
TORONTO — Teenage substitute Ralph Priso scored his first MLS goal to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.
Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 1
CINCINNATI — Ronald Hernández scored his first MLS goal to help Atlanta tie FC Cincinnatiin United interim coach Rob Valentino’s first game.
Atlanta (2-4-8) has a franchise-record nine-game winless streak. It fired Gabriel Heinze on Sunday, a day after a 1-0 loss to New England.
United hasn’t lost back-to-back games since losing three straight in October 2020.
The 23-year-old Hernández scored in the 70th minute. Luciano Acosta connected for Cincinnati in the 61st.
D.C. United 2, Chicago 2
CHICAGO — Kevin Paredes and Ola Kamara scored about five minutes apart to help D.C. United rally to tie Chicago.
The 18-year-old Paredes put away a pass from Yordy Reyna, bouncing a one-touch shot off the post to trim D.C. United’s deficit to 2-1 in the 82nd minute, and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in the 87th to cap the scoring.
Gastón Giménez opened the scoring for Chicago (3-8-3) in the 32nd minute and the Fire took a 2-0 lead in the 61st on Andy Najar’s own goal.
San Jose 1, Sporting Kansas City 1
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dániel Sallói scored in stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City the tie with San Jose.
Sallói tapped in a rebound in the fourth minute of injury time. Johnny Russell banged a free kick off the crossbar and into the back of goalkeeper James Marcinkowski and Sallói beat two teammates to the ball for the finish from point-blank range.
Colorado 2, FC Dallas 0
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Lalas Abubakar scored his first goal of the season, William Yarbrough had three saves and Colorado beat FC Dallas.
Colorado (7-3-3) extended its home scoring streak to 32 games.
Abubakar headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to open the scoring in the 48th minute. Michael Barrios, near the corner of the area, cut inside to evade a defender and the curled a roller inside the far post to make it 2-0 in the 55th.
Yarbrough has six shutouts this season to tie Nashville’s Joe Willis for most in MLS.
LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 2
SANDY, Utah — Rayan Raveloson scored for the third consecutive game to help the LA Galaxy to a 2-2 tie with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.
Julian Araujo played a high ball to the center of the area and Raveloson, at the top of the 6-yard box, scored on a header to make it 2-2 in the 77th minute. The 24-year-old Raveloson, who signed with the Galaxy (8-5-1) on May 20, has three goals in four career MLS games.
Ddefender Aaron Herrera played a low cross to the center of the box and Albert Rusnák put away a first-timer to give Real Salt Lake (4-4-5) the lead in the ninth minute. Maikel Chang scored his first goal of the season — the second of his career — to make it 2-0 in the 25th.
Víctor Vázquez blasted a rising right-footer into the net to cut it to 2-1 in the 33rd minute.
RSL has conceded 16 goals — 12 in the second half — this season.
Anderson Julio's header for Salt Lake late in stoppage time bounced off the crossbar.
Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, who is tied with Seattle's Raúl Ruidíaz for most goals in MLS this season with 10, and Sebastian Lletget did not play for the Galaxy.
Portland 2, LA FC 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.
Diego Valeri opened the scoring for the Timbers in the second minute with his 100th goal with Portland Portland (6-6-1) and second of the season.
LAFC (6-5-3) tied in the 16th minute on Carlos Vela's goal, his fifth of the season.
Mora, who came off the bench in the 74th minute, scored for amid a scramble by both teams in the final moments.
The loss snapped a LAFC's three-game winning streak.
The Timbers were without defender Claudio Bravo midfielder Eryk Williamson. Bravo, is with Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics, and Williamson with the U.S. in the Gold Cup.
