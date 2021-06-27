Tigers 3, Astros 1, 1st game
Astros 3, Tigers 2, 2nd game
DETROIT — Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and the Houston Astros rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to a split a doubleheader Saturday.
After winning the opener 3-1 and ending the Astros’ 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth of the seven-inning nightcap.
Jose Altuve led off the Astros sixth with a double against reliever Michael Fulmer (4-4). With two outs, Alvarez hit a tying drive into the Houston bullpen.
Two pitches, Correa hit a ball over the Tigers bullpen for the lead.
Nomar Mazara doubled off Lance McCullers Jr. with one out in the Detroit sixth, but Ryne Stanek came in to retire the next two hitters. Ryan Pressly struck out the side in the seventh for his 12th save.
McCullers (5-1) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Mazara and Jonathan Schoop had RBI singles that put the Tigers ahead. Detroit pitchers Wily Peralta and Kyle Funkhouser combined to blank Houston on two hits through the fifth.
In the first game, Zack Short’s first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie for Detroit.
Cleveland at Minnesota, postponed
MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins was postponed with heavy rain forecast in the area for much of the day.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14 when Cleveland returns to Minnesota. Game 1 will be at 1:10 p.m. Central before the regularly scheduled 6:40 p.m. start.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, suspended
CHICAGO — The game between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox was suspended in the third inning Saturday because of heavy rain after being delayed at the start. It will be resumed Sunday prior to the scheduled series finale. The suspended game will be a nine-inning affair, with the originally scheduled one now set for seven innings.
Cardinals 3, Pirates 1
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong hit solo home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Saturday.
The 39-year-old Wainwright (6-5) again stepped up as the Cardinals’ stopper. Since June 9, he has broken St. Louis skids of six, three, two and five games.
Wainwright allowed one run and six hits, and was pulled after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh. He struck out eight and walked one.
Blue Jays 12, Orioles 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday.
Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego’s Fernando Tatís Jr. for the most homers this year.
Guerrero homered during a four-run burst in the third inning that also included Bo Bichette’s RBI double and Hernández’s homer.
Rangers 8, Royals 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Gibson had a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Joey Gallo hit two massive homers and the Texas Rangers beat Kansas City 8-0 on Saturday, ending a more than month-long stretch without winning a series — or even consecutive games.
Gibson (6-0) allowed only three base runners, on consecutive singles and a walk to start the fifth, before getting out of that bases-loaded jam.
Reds 4, Braves 1
CINCINNATI — Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
Castillo (3-10) permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two while improving to 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in five June starts. The right-hander posted a 7.22 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year.
Winker was 0 for 7 in the series before connecting for his 18th homer in the first. He left in the fifth with a right hip contusion after making a diving attempt for Ronald Acuna Jr.‘s double in the fourth.
Brewers 10, Rockies 4
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits and improved to 4-2 against the Rockies this season, with all four Brewers wins coming on their final at bat.
Mets 4, Phillies 3
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom gave up two runs for the first time this season and New York rallied after he exited, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Saturday on Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
DeGrom’s bid to set the Mets record for the longest scoreless-inning streak fell just short. His run ended at 31 innings on rookie Nick Maton’s RBI single in the second — R.A. Dickey set the team shutout mark of 32 2/3 innings in 2012.
DeGrom allowed three hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one while throwing 88 pitches, his most since tossing 93 against Boston on April 28 in a 1-0 loss.
Marlins 3, Nationals 2
MIAMI — Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 in six innings, helping the Miami Marlins beat Kyle Schwarber and the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Saturday.
Thompson (2-2) held Schwarber in check while allowing two runs and three hits in his fourth major league start. Anthony Bender and Dylan Floro each got three outs before Yimi García earned his 12th save in 15 chances, working around Josh Harrison’s leadoff single in the ninth.
Red Sox 4, Yankees 2
BOSTON — Nathan Eovaldi pitched neatly into the eighth inning, Adam Ottavino escaped a pair of late jams and Boston held off New York, improving to 5-0 this season against its rival.
Eovaldi (8-4) allowed one run off seven hits, issuing no walks and striking out six over 7 2/3 innings.
Ottavino picked up his fifth save in eight chances.
Giants 6, Athletics 5 (10)
SAN FRANCISCO — Fabulous fill-in Curt Casali did it again with his bat, hitting a game-ending double in the 10th inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Saturday night.
Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the inning after saving a run with a brilliant throw home minutes earlier but Steven Duggar quickly tied it on a single in the bottom half against Burch Smith (1-1). Duggar scored from first on Casali's hit that bounced to the deep corner in left to end the 4-hour, 5-minute game.
Casali started behind the plate for a second straight day for ailing catcher Buster Posey. The Giants took the Bay Bridge Series opener 2-0 on Friday and have either won or split their last 10 series dating to May 25, matching the Yankees for the longest such mark in the majors this year.
Brandon Crawford scored the tying run. He had singled sharply to left with two outs in the ninth but LaMonte Wade Jr. was thrown out at home on Chapman's relay.
Diamondbacks 10, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their record 24-game road losing streak by routing the San Diego Padres 10-1 on Saturday night, getting six scoreless innings from Merrill Kelly and four hits and five RBIs from Eduardo Escobar.
Escobar and Christian Walker homered for the Diamondbacks, who hadn’t won away from Chase Field since April 25, when Madison Bumgarner pitched seven no-hit innings at Atlanta.
The Diamondbacks had dropped 20 of 21 games and 34 of 37 overall.
Escobar connected for a two-run homer, and drove in runs with a double, a single and a groundout. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Kelly (4-7) allowed five hits, struck out five and walked none.
