LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the deaths of a 29-year-old man and a woman in her 20s, who were shot and killed, on New Year’s Eve.
The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-9, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the house regarding a medical rescue, male unresponsive call. Upon arriving, they discovered two victims unresponsive inside the home. Both sustained apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect or suspect vehicle description is available and the shooter remains at large, authorities said.
