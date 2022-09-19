LANCASTER — A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded, early Sunday, during a shooting at a bar.
The shooting was reported, at 1:42 a.m., in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Paramedics dispatched to the location, at 1:55 a.m., rushed one person to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. He was listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s department said.
The shooting occurred at the Xalisco Bar and Grill, 42525 10th St. West, where a fight broke out between several men, according to a source at the scene.
The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
