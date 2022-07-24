LANCASTER — A man was fatally shot, Saturday, and the shooter remains on the loose.
The shooting took place at 11:30 a.m., near the intersection of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he died, Medrano said. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No motive or suspect description was available.
