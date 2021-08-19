Cubs 7, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also went deep, and the depleted Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1, taking two of three from their playoff-contending NL Central rivals.
Frank Schwindel and Rafael Ortega also drove in runs for the Cubs, who ended a 12-game skid a day earlier. Schwindel, Chicago’s regular first baseman since Anthony Rizzo was dealt to the Yankees at the deadline, had six hits in the series and is batting .329.
Adrian Sampson, called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2019, held the suddenly quiet Reds to one run and five hits in four innings.
Relievers Manuel Rodríguez (1-2), Rowan Wick, Adam Morgan and Trevor Megill blanked Cincinnati over the final five innings, allowing one hit between them.
Twins 8, Indians 7 (11)
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning on Wednesday to give the Minnesota Twins an 8-7 win over the Cleveland Indians.
The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and nearly won it in the 10th. Cleveland third baseman Ernie Clement leaped to rob Luis Arraez of a hit and center fielder Myles Straw made a two-out diving catch of a liner from Ryan Jeffers.
Danny Coulombe (3-1), Minnesota’s eighth pitcher, tossed one inning and was aided by Nick Gordon robbing Bradley Zimmer with a two-out sliding catch in left center.
Cleveland’s seventh pitcher, Justin Garza (2-1), took the loss.
Polanco, who also had a first-inning RBI single, ended Monday’s game against Cleveland with a 10th-inning double. A day earlier, his walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Twins a win over Tampa Bay.
Rockies 7, Padres 5
DENVER — Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his Padres debut, and the Rockies beat San Diego 7-5.
C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring.
Arrieta (5-12) was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.
Wil Myers homered twice for the slumping Padres. San Diego has lost seven of eight but still leads Cincinnati by 1 1/2 games for the second NL wild card.
The Rockies took a 3-0 lead in the first on Cron’s two-run double and Ryan McMahon’s single. Myers hit his first homer, a two-run shot, in the second, and Manny Machado drove in Arrieta in the third to tie it.
Mets 6, Giants 2 (12)
SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning, lifting the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Wednesday hours after the team’s owner called out its hitters for a lack of production.
With his club stuck in a five-game skid, Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted Wednesday morning that “it’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive. The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”
The barbs hardly seemed to inspire New York early on. Six Dodgers pitchers combined to blank the Mets until the ninth inning, when J.D. Davis provided a tying sacrifice fly.
The Mets offense finally broke through in earnest in extras. The teams traded runs in the 11th before the Mets scored four runs against Tyler Chatwood (1-3) in the 12th. Pillar — a former Giants player — broke a 2-2 tie with his 10th homer of the year, and Chance Sisco added an RBI double to make it 6-2.
Nationals 8, Blue Jays 5
WASHINGTON — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 on Wednesday.
Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom also connected for Washington, which won back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29. The Nationals had dropped 12 of 13 prior to the two-game interleague series.
Marcus Semien homered twice and Teoscar Hernández went deep for the fourth consecutive game for Toronto, which has lost five of six since reaching a season-high 11 games over .500 on Aug. 11.
Hand (5-7), who was acquired on July 29 as part of Washington’s sell-off at the trade deadline, entered with one on in the seventh and Toronto clinging to a 5-4 lead. After Soto walked, Bell hit a drive to right for his 20th homer. Two batters later, Kieboom tacked on a solo shot to left.
Rays 8, Orioles 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryan Yarbrough came off the COVID-19 injured list and worked five scoreless innings as the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 14th consecutive loss, 8-4.
Baltimore, which also had a 14-game skid from May 18-31, joined the Boston Braves as the only teams to have a pair of 14-game or longer losing streaks in the same season since 1901. The Braves did it twice, in 1911 and 1935.
Yankees 5, Red Sox 2
NEW YORK — Andrew Heaney pitched seven smooth innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run single in his return from COVID-19, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night to match a season best with their sixth straight victory.
Substitute shortstop Andrew Velazquez, born nearby in the Bronx, delivered a pair of RBI singles from the No. 9 spot in the batting order and combined with Rizzo on a terrific defensive play for the dramatic final out.
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, just activated from the injured list, was pulled by manager Aaron Boone with two outs and two on in the ninth. Lucas Luetge retired Kevin Plawecki on a grounder for his third major league save and first since his 2012 rookie season with Seattle.
Luetge became the sixth different New York reliever to earn a save in the past eight days as the Yankees finished a three-game sweep of their longtime rivals that vaulted them into playoff position ahead of struggling Boston.
Braves 11, Marlins 9
MIAMI — Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle for the second time and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 11-9 Wednesday night.
The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first, tripled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and hit his 27th homer, a two-run blast, in the sixth.
Freeman became the first Braves player to hit for the cycle twice after also accomplishing the feat against Cincinnati June 15, 2016, according to Atlanta. It is the seventh cycle in franchise history. He went 9 for 13 in the three-game series sweep against Miami.
Winning pitcher Charlie Morton kept the Marlins hitless until Isan Díaz’s one-out single to center in the fifth and worked six innings of two-run ball. Morton (12-4) allowed three hits, struck out nine, walked one and hit a batter.
Royals 3, Astros 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals earned their third straight win over Houston, beating the Astros 3-2 Wednesday night.
Dozier homered off reliever Blake Taylor to help the Royals post their 31st come-from-behind victory of the season, fourth-most in the American League.
The Royals go for a four-game series sweep over Houston on Thursday.
The game ended when Andrew Benintendi threw out Chas McCormick trying to score from second on a single by Jose Altuve.
The loss dropped the Astros to 33-25 this year against teams with a losing record. Houston is 37-25 against teams with a .500 record or better.
Mariners 3, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer on the game’s third at-bat, Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug. 12 by holding the Rangers to six hits and one walk, striking out three.
Seager’s 421-foot drive midway up the first deck in right field was his club-leading 27th of the season and his 37th career homer against Texas, tying him for fourth place among Rangers opponents with Jason Giambi.
It was the 34th homer allowed this season by Mike Foltynewicz (2-12), most in the major leagues. It came after Mitch Haniger was hit by a 3-2 pitch.
White Sox 3, Athletics 2
CHICAGO — Luis Robert had three hits and two RBIs, sending the White Sox to the victory.
Garrett Crochet (3-5), the first of four Chicago relievers, pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win. Liam Hendriks got five outs against his former team for his 28th save.
White Sox starter Lance Lynn was ejected by umpire Nic Lentz in the middle of the fourth when he complained and appeared to throw his belt during a foreign substance check at the dugout.
Seth Brown homered for Oakland, which lost its fourth straight. Paul Blackburn (0-1) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Brewers 6, Cardinals 4 (10)
ST. LOUIS — Jackie Bradley Jr. scampered home on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, and Avisail Garcia hit two homers to help Milwaukee rally for the win.
Willy Adames also connected for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Josh Hader (4-2) picked up the win, and Devin Williams recorded his third save.
Garcia hit a solo shot in the ninth off Alex Reyes (5-6), tying it at 3.
St. Louis committed two errors in the 10th — all three Milwaukee runs were unearned.
The Brewers are 8-1 on a 10-game road trip, all against NL Central teams.
Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 2
PHOENIX — Arizona's Humberto Castellanos earned his first major league win and added two hits at the plate.
The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games and continued to lose ground in the National League playoff race.
The 23-year-old Castellanos (1-1) permitted one run over 5 1/3 innings in his second MLB start. Castellanos’ two hits were the first of his big league career.
Tyler Clippard earned his fourth save, including his second in two days. He worked around a one-out walk, striking out Brad Miller to end the game.
Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez (5-4) gave up three runs over 4 2/3 innings.
Dodgers 9, Pirates 0
LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy slugged two homers and drove in five runs to highlight a power performance by the Dodgers.
The Dodgers earned their sixth straight win and moved within three games of the NL West-leading Giants.
AJ Pollock and Corey Seager also homered as the Dodgers built a big lead early and cruised after outlasting the Pirates in a pair of low-scoring one-run games. Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh for the 16th straight time, extending its franchise record.
Muncy jumped on JT Brubaker (4-13) in the first inning, belting a two-run shot to left. Seager added an RBI single down the right-field line for a 3-0 lead.
The Dodgers’ Justin Bruihl pitched 1 2/3 innings before turning it over to Mitch White (1-1). The right-hander allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings.
