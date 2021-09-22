Tigers 5, White Sox 3
DETROIT — Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and Detroit stalled Chicago’s drive for the AL Central title.
The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.
Reyes had four of Detroit’s 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.
Indians 4, Royals 1
CLEVELAND — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and Cleveland over Kansas City.
Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago’s magic number for clinching the AL Central at two. Cleveland hosts the White Sox in a five-game series beginning Thursday.
Pirates 6, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Ben Gamel homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and Pittsburgh dampened Cincinnati’s fading postseason hopes.
Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds’ early lead. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single.
Nationals 7, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Josh Rogers pitched 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball and Washington beat Miami.
Rogers (2-0) scattered five hits, struck out four and walked two in his longest outing since joining the club Sept. 4.
Juan Soto and rookie Keibert Ruiz had two hits and an RBI each for the Nationals (62-89), who closed within two games of Miami (64-87) for fourth in the NL East. Sixth-inning, run-scoring singles from Ruiz, Yadiel Hernández, Jordy Mercer and Luis García gave the Nationals a 4-1 lead.
Phillies 3, Orioles 2 (10)
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple with two outs in the 10th inning to rally Philadelphia and boot the Phillies’ playoff hopes.
Realmuto lined a shot to right field past the outstretched glove of Anthony Santander, and NL MVP candidate Bryce Harper, who was intentionally walked, scored the winner.
The Phillies entered three games behind Atlanta in the NL East and are chasing three teams for the second NL wild-card spot.
Yankees 7, Rangers 1
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton lined a laser beam of a home run, Aaron Judge added a three-run shot and the New York Yankees powered past the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Tuesday night to keep pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase.
Joey Gallo also went deep — against his former team — and Luis Severino closed with two shutout innings in his first major league appearance since the 2019 AL Championship Series. New York remained a half-game behind Toronto for the final American League playoff spot.
Starter Dane Dunning (5-9) took the loss.
Red Sox 6, Mets 3
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning and a two-run double in the sixth, lifting AL wild-card leading Boston over New York.
Boston won its sixth straight game and remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Toronto for the top AL wild card with 10 games remaining. The Red Sox trail first-place Tampa Bay by six games in the AL East.
Blue Jays 4, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings and Toronto beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September.
Toronto maintained a half-game lead lead over the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card. Tampa Bay, closing in on its second straight division title, is six games ahead of second-place Boston.
Manoah (7-2) allowed two runs and five hits. stuck out seven and walked six. Jordan Romano earned his 20th save in 21 chances.
Bo Bichette gave Toronto a 3-2 lead with his 98th RBI, a sixth-inning sacrifice fly off Nick Anderson (0-1) as Toronto took a 3-2 lead.
Twins 9, Cubs 5
CHICAGO — Nick Gordon hit a two-run homer and two singles, Josh Donaldson and Max Kepler each had three hits and two RBIs, and Minnesota dealt Chicago its fifth loss in six games.
Mitch Garver added three singles and an RBI in his return from a back injury to help last-place Minnesota end a two-game slide. Byron Buxton had two hits and scored twice as the Twins pounded 16 hits and won for the third time in nine games.
Cardinals 2, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee.
The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. San Diego began the day four games behind St. Louis and Philadelphia remained 4 1/2 back.
Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third straight. The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 9 ½ games.
Jake Woodford (3-3) and four relievers combined on a four-hitter. Gallegos earned his 11th save.
Mariners 5, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Marco Gonzales pitched six uneven innings and won his eighth straight decision, and the Seattle Mariners beat Oakland 5-2 on Tuesday night, moving into a tie with the Athletics in a matchup of wild-card contenders.
J.P. Crawford hit a home run in the ninth inning and finished with three hits. Kyle Seager hit two doubles, and Dylan Moore added a two-run triple as Seattle won its second straight against the A’s.
Braves 6, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies both launched two-run homers for the Atlanta Braves, who held their NL East lead by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Tuesday night.
Jorge Soler added a solo homer for the Braves, who won their third in a row and stayed three games ahead of second-place Philadelphia. The Phillies beat Baltimore 3-2 earlier in the day.
Giants 6, Padres 5
SAN DIEGO — LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the San Francisco Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead in the NL West.
Wade's hit was the third straight one-out single off Mark Melancon (4-3) and brought in Brandon Belt. Melancon, who leads baseball with 37 saves, started the ninth with the score tied at 5.
The Giants stayed ahead of the Dodgers in the division race after Los Angeles beat Colorado 5-4.
The Padres blew a 4-1 lead and wasted a two-homer performance by Manny Machado three nights after his dugout dustup with Tatis. Machado came up with runners on first and second and one out in the ninth and grounded into a double play.
The Padres lost for the ninth time in 11 games, a skid that has dropped them from a one-game lead for the second wild-card spot to five games behind St. Louis, with Cincinnati a game ahead of them and Philadelphia a half-game ahead.
Padres right fielder Wil Myers made a great leaping catch to rob pinch-hitter Steven Duggar of a two-run homer to end the eighth and keep the game tied at 5.
Tatis added an RBI single for the Padres, whose chances at the second wild card were seriously damaged when they went 2-8 on a trip through Los Angeles, San Francisco and St. Louis.
