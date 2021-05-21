Giants 19, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning, Brandon Crawford drove in six runs and the San Francisco Giants routed the Cincinnati Reds 19-4 on Thursday to sweep a four-game series.
Darin Ruf had four hits, including a two-run homer in third. Crawford hit a three-run homer in the fifth, becoming the Giants first primary shortstop with 11 homers in a season’s first 37 games.
San Francisco outscored Cincinnati 33-9 in the series and extended its winning streak to five. The NL West-leading Giants, who have the best record in the major leagues at 28-16 after a 6-2 trip, set season highs for runs and hits (16).
Rays 10, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-1 Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games.
Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 and out-hit them 43-22 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. The Rays at 26-19 are seven games over .500 for the first time this year. They hit 17 homers during the streak, their longest since winning eight in a row from Aug. 19-26, 2018, and have averaged nine runs per game during the spurt.
Baltimore has lost 10 of 12 and at 17-26 is a season-high nine games under .500. The Orioles fell to a majors-worst 6-18 at home.
Yankees 2, Rangers 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Domingo Germán followed Corey Kluber’s no-hitter with seven more scoreless innings, Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Thursday.
New York won its sixth straight series and at 25-19 moved a season-high six games over .500. Yankees pitchers have thrown seven shutouts in the team’s first 44 games for the first time since 1967.
Texas had at least one hit in each of the first five innings, starting with Nick Solak’s one-out single in the first, a day after Kluber pitched the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season.
Astros 8, Athletics 4
OAKLAND — Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, helping the Houston to move ahead of Oakland for the AL West lead.
Cubs 5, Nationals 2
CHICAGO — Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three run.
Happ put Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the third inning. He also led off the fifth with his sixth homer.
Marlins 6, Phillies 0
PHILADELPHIA — Sandy Alcantara (2-3) tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Adam Cimber, Ross Detwiler and Zach Pop each pitched a scoreless inning in a three-hitter.
Pirates 6, Braves 4
ATLANTA — Kevin Newman drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, Adam Frazier went 4 for 5, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves.
Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7
DUNEDIN, Fla. — J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning, and Red Sox rallied to beat the Blue Jays.
lex Verdugo had an RBI grounder before Martinez connected on his 250th homer. The two-out drive came off Rafael Dolis (1-1), making his second appearance since returning from a right calf injury.
Martinez shouted and repeatedly pumped his fists while rounding the bases. He stopped a 12-game homerless drought Wednesday.
Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2
LOS ANGELES — Will Smith hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the seventh inning, Albert Pujols slugged a two-run shot — his first for the Dodgers — and Los Angeles defeated Arizona to complete a four-game sweep.
Smith sent the first pitch from Merrill Kelly (2-5) into the lower left-field seats leading off the seventh, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Smith sparkled on defense, too, throwing out pinch-runner Tim Locastro at second to end the eighth.
Pujols hit an 0-1 pitch from Kelly to right field in the second. It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time. The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list.
David Price opened a bullpen game for the Dodgers, his first start since Sept. 1, 2019. The left-hander, who opted out last season because of the pandemic, allowed three hits and struck out one in two innings. He was followed by Jimmy Nelson, Alex Vesia, Joe Kelly, Victor Gonzalez (1-0), Blake Treinen and closer Kenley Jansen, who earned his 10th save.
