Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 2
WASHINGTON — Yan Gomes homered off Luke Weaver (1-1), drove in two runs and became the first major league catcher to throw out Tim Locastro on a steal attempt after 29 consecutive swipes to start his career, and Washington strung together consecutive wins for the first time this season. Locastro was thrown out making a dive into second base in the third inning and left the game with a dislocated left pinkie finger.
Rays 6, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Manuel Margot hit a tiebreaking two-run homer, Tyler Glasnow overcame cramps and poor control to pitch five innings of one-run ball and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 6-3 Saturday and dropped New York to an AL-worst 5-9.
New York lost its seventh straight series to the Rays is last this late in the season for the first time since 1991, per Elias Sports. Fans in the Bronx again booed the Bombers, but they were more restrained a day after some hurled baseballs and other items on the field late in an 8-2 loss to the Rays.
Blue Jays 5, Royals 1, 1st game
Royals 3, Blue Jays 2, 2nd game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steven Matz (3-0) held Kansas City without a hit into the sixth inning, and Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered off Mike Minor (1-1) for Toronto in the seven-inning doubleheader opener.
Matz allowed only a pair of walks before Nicky Lopez’s blooper to left with one out in the sixth. Matz gave up Andrew Benintendi’s two-out double later in the inning and wound up pitching six innings with five strikeouts.
In the nightcap, the Royals followed spot-starter Ervin Santana with four relief pitchers before Salvador Perez’s two-out, walk-off homer in a 3-2 win over Toronto.
Cubs 13, Braves 4
CHICAGO — Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each homered twice on an afternoon when Atlanta returned Sean Kazmar Jr. to the major leagues for the first time in 13 years.
Javier Báez and David Bote also homered for the Cubs. who stopped a three-game losing streak. Chicago entered hitting a major league-worst .166 and then took an 11-0 lead in the fifth. Atlanta selected the contract of Kazmar, a 36-year-old infielder, from its alternate training site before the game. He pinch hit in the fifth inning grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. Kazmar had not played in the major leagues since Sept. 23, 2008, with the San Diego Padres.
Cardinals 9, Phillies 4
PHILADELPHIA — Yadier Molina hit two home runs, doubled and drove in four runs, and Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong also homered for St. Louis.
Ryan Helsley (1-0) allowed a run in 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory. St. Louis won for just the second time in its last seven games, breaking the game open with six runs in the third off Matt Moore (0-1). Moore recorded consecutive outs to start the frame before a two-out barrage.
Red Sox 7, White Sox 4
BOSTON — Wearing their new blue-and-yellow uniforms, Boston beat Chicago when Marwin Gonzalez homered to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning.
The uniforms — lacking any red — honor the Boston Marathon with the colors that stretch across the finish line of the famous race. They featured yellow tops with powder-blue lettering across the front, numbers on the back and caps, with white pants. Boston was the first of seven big league teams that will don a new City Series look this season.
Athletics 7, Tigers 0
OAKLAND — Matt Olson, Aramís García and Mark Canha each homered and Oakland shut out Detroit for a second straight game while winning its seventh win in a row.
After Oakland’s 3-0 victory Friday, Cole Irvin (1-2) struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first victory since joining the A’s. The last time the A’s blanked the Tigers on back-to-back days was in June 1973 when Ken Holtzman and Catfish Hunter did it on Oakland’s way to the second of three straight World Series championships.
Reds 3, Indians 2 (10)
CINCINNATI — Josh Naylor lined into a triple play in the eighth inning, then let a routine grounder roll through his legs at first base with two outs in the ninth that led to Cincinnati’s tying run before pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson’s single off Oliver Perez (0-1) in the 10th won it.
Tucker Barnhart homered in the second for the Reds. Sean Doolittle (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win. Sonny Gray made his first appearance of the season for the Reds after being sidelined with a muscle strain in his back. He gave up two runs and six hits, striking out six over 4 1/3 innings.
Mets 4, Rockies 3, 1st game
Rockies 7, Mets 2, 2nd game
DENVER — New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters against Colorado, falling one shy of matching Tom Seaver’s major league record, and finished with 14 strikeouts to win the doubleheader opener.
German Márquez pitched a two-hitter for his second career complete as the Rockies won the nightcap, stopping a seven-game losing streak and the Mets’ four-game winning streak. Josh Fuentes broke open the game with a three-run homer in the fifth off Jacob Barnes.
Coming off a 14-strikeout performance in a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia, deGrom (1-0) became just the ninth pitcher to strike out as many as nine in a row. The streak ended in the fifth inning, when the Rockies took a 3-1 lead with three unearned runs, but the Mets rallied to win a series opener delayed a day by snow when pinch-hitter Jonathan Villar hit a tying double off Daniel Bard (0-1) in the seventh inning and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly.
Pete Alonso had homered in the sixth to pull the Mets within a run.
DeGrom (1-1) allowed three unearned runs and three hits in six innings and walked one, lowering his ERA to 0.45. Edwin Díaz struck out the side for his first save this season.
In the nightcap, Márquez (1-1) struck out six with a pair of walks.
Mets starter Joey Lucchesi allowed three runs and four hits over three innings in his first appearance since April 7 and his first start for New York.
Marlins 7, Giants 6 (10)
MIAMI — Jorge Alfaro hit a game-ending, two-run double, and Miami rallied from two-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings.
San Francisco led 5-3 before RBI singles in the ninth by Alfaro and Starling Marte off Jake McGee. The closer threw 35 pitches in the inning, retiring Adam Duvall on an inning-ending flyout that stranded the bases loaded.
Brandon Belt’s run-scoring double against Yimi García (2-1) put the Giants ahead 6-5 in the 10th.
Jazz Chisholm walked against Jarlin García (0-1) with one out in the bottom half, joining the the pandemic-rules automatic runner to give Miami two on. Chad Wallach flied out, and Alfaro lined a double that bounced to the left-field wall.
Orioles 6, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Trey Mancini had a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning for Baltimore.
The Orioles got all their runs against three relievers after Rangers rookie starter Dane Dunning threw six scoreless innings. They snapped a 1-1 tie off Joely Rodriguez (0-1) in his season debut. Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Brett de Gues.
Travis Lakins (1-0), the third of five Baltimore pitchers, threw a scoreless inning for the win.
Brewers 7, Pirates 1
MILWAUKEE — Brett Anderson pitched seven effective innings and Milwaukee built a big lead early and breezed past Pittsburgh.
Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a leadoff single in the first inning and the Brewers went on to score five times, with every run coming with two outs. Bradley, who had three hits, tripled and scored in the second as Milwaukee made it 7-0.
Anderson (2-1) allowed one unearned run and six hits, walking one and striking out three. The Pirates’ run scored on one of three throwing errors by shortstop Luis Urías.
Dodgers 2, Padres 0
SAN DIEGO — Mookie Betts made an outstanding diving catch and Clayton Kershaw starred on the mound and at the plate, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night in another compelling thriller between the NL West rivals.
Kershaw (3-1) struck out eight while working six innings of three-hit ball. He also drew a bases-loaded walk against Yu Darvish (1-1) in the fifth, leading Los Angeles to its eighth straight win.
Even with Kershaw's stellar performance, the matchup wasn't decided until Betts turned in another memorable play for the final out.
With runners on second and third, Tommy Pham hit a sinking liner to center that looked as if it was going to tie the game. But Betts got over for a terrific diving grab, and then pounded on his chest in celebration.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, postponed, COVID
ANAHEIM — The Twins' games against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night and Sunday have been postponed due to Minnesota's COVID-19 problems, including at least four positive tests in the past week.
Kyle Garlick, another unnamed Twins player and a team staff member tested positive in the two days before the postponements, manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons already hadn’t made the trip to Anaheim after testing positive early in the week, and he hadn’t been around the team since Tuesday.
Astros 1, Mariners 0
SEATTLE — Zack Greinke pitched eight sharp innings, rookie Taylor Jones drove in the only run and the depleted Houston Astros ended a six-game losing streak, edging the Seattle Mariners 1-0 Saturday night.
Greinke allowed four hits and walked none. He struck out six, two of them on 67 mph curveballs.
Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his first save.
Jones, from nearby Kent, Washington, hit an RBI single with two outs in the fourth. He's been pressed into service after five Astros – including starters José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez – were moved to the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.
Greinke, a six-time Gold Glove, made a brilliant defensive play in the fifth when he gathered in J.P. Crawford’s hard grounder, freezing two runners on base, then threw to third to start a double play.
