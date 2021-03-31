Happy Hours Bar and Grill
661-582-6070
42142 50th St. West
Quartz Hill
This little gem in the middle of downtown Quartz Hill with happy hour all day, every day is still the same with one small change—now, you will have to enjoy the same wonderful cocktails, cold beer and delicious menu in front of your own TV, listening to your own music! I picked up BBQ chicken flatbread pizza, six BBQ flavored wings, western bacon cheeseburger and chicken tenders followed up with two signature cocktails. Oh yeah, we were going to have a party, just the two of us! Seasoned and grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, red onion and cilantro drizzled with a rich BBQ sauce and baked on top of a flatbread—sweet, savory and indulgent! Chicken tenders so moist—hand breaded, crispy, juicy fried chicken breast incorporates a beer batter to create an incredibly crisp coating containing the subtle flavor of the beer and seasonings. We were both hooked after our first bite—astounding! The burger had to be my favorite, well-seasoned meat with delicious flavored crispy bacon and a giant onion ring; then to top it off, a ton of yummy fries and tater tots. The wings slathered with BBQ sauce were juicy, messy, full of flavor and delicious. Open Sun. thru Thur. 11AM-midnight; Fri & Sat till 2AM for indoor and patio dining, take-out and delivery.
Yorkshore House
661-945-3370
43629 15th St. West
Lancaster
Nestled in the center of Lancaster, the York Shore House has been serving up great authentic fish and chips for 40 years. The fish and chips in 100% no trans-fat and 100% cholesterol free peanut and canola oil to insure moist, healthy and clean tasting fish with sauces made from scratch. One bite and you will agree, it’s the best fish out of the sea.
There is quite a varied menu with so much to offer—fish, shrimp (butterflied, tempura & stuffed), chicken, oysters, scallops, clam and calamari strips and New England clam chowder. Plus, deep fried veggies and corn nuggets, fish tacos, sweet potato fries and fish sliders. They also have combo dinners, baskets, family boxes, early bird and daily specials
Craving fish & chips last week, we called in our order so we could use curbside pickup—delivery is also an option but we were already out. We ordered two daily specials —one piece of fish, chips, small coleslaw and small drink— great value, delicious and just the right amount for lunch. The fish was crispy on the outside, tender and full of flavor, plus we used the tartar sauce and the malt vinegar to dip. Coleslaw and chips fries were off the charts— fresh and yummy. Open Sat. and Mon.-Thur. 11AM- 7PM; Fri. 11AM-8PM and closed Sunday for dine-in and take-out.
Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill
661-273-4713
39532 10th St. West
Palmdale
Eat fresh. Feel good about eating. All-natural chicken breast—plump, not pumped. Non-GMO corn and oil. Wild-caught fish—Alaskan salmon. All-natural Angus beef. Organic marinated and grilled tofu, organic black and pinto beans, organic whole grain brown rice, organic quinoa, organic yams and local organic salad greens— in fact, they seek out organic, natural and local ingredients that meet their standards. Wow, doesn’t that sound amazing? Finding delicious-tasting food that is also healthy sounds pretty amazing to me and everything is made fresh to order, serving tastier, healthier options. I have been looking to eat a little lighter and healthier, so the family meal for two plus a 2-pack of beer seemed like the perfect solution. Large, delicious grilled, seasoned shrimp with side salad, black beans, brown and a side of whipped sweet Yucatan yams. The dinner also includes house made chips (those were for my companion) and an 8oz container of salsa. An outstanding choice—chock full of wonderful assorted flavors with hints of sweet and spicy all in the same bite. Delicious, fresh, light and healthy. The menu is endless with tacos, burritos, wood-fired pizzas, soup, salads, power bowls & plates, fajitas, nachos, quesadilla, taquitos, vegan, kids’ meals, family meals, boxes, fiestas and build your own kits. Open daily 11am for indoor and patio dining, curbside pickup, take-out and delivery.
Goldfish Japanese Restaurant
661-273-1112
3135 Rancho Vista Blvd
Palmdale
Working from home has it perks and the perk of the day was having Grubhub deliver lunch— yummy crunch, albacore salad, yellowtail collar and albacore delight roll. Wow! It's impossible to even fathom anything tasting better than this! Deep–fried sushi rice with spicy tuna, smelt egg and green onion drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo. Crunchy, lightly fried rice on the outside, and a classic roll on the inside —truly magnificent flavor and texture. My compliments to the chef! Cold, crisp and delicious rice noodles laden with red tomatoes, avocado slices, daikon sprouts and a surprise ginger dressing hidden at the bottom! As I tossed the salad, the dressing came up from the bottom and landed atop all the ingredients—fresh and tasty. Baked yellowtail collar served with ponzu sauce—sweet, tender, full of rich flavor and especially juicy; great flavor. Now, the albacore roll was definitely a delight! Spicy tuna, cucumber and radish sprouts on the inside with seared albacore, garlic ponzu, chili oil and fried onions on top. A bright combination of tart and savory — fresh fish paired with garlic and string–bean onion rings: oh my, the flavors complemented each other perfectly—an outstanding roll. Open Tue.-Fri. 11AM-10PM; Sat. & Sun. 12-10PM for indoor dining, take-out and delivery thru Postmates—online menu is available at www.eatgoldfish.com
Pepe El Toro Mexican and Seafood
661-726-7859
44219 20th St. West
Lancaster
Craving shrimp cocktail last week brought me to this authentic little Mexican mom & pop restaurant I have been dining at for over 25 years. Called ahead to pick up dinner—carne asada street tacos, shrimp cocktail, shrimp tostada and taquitos. Warm corn tortillas loaded with juicy, melt-in-your-mouth marinated steak and onions topped with rich salsa—simple but full of flavor. Taquitos exploding with flavor— well-seasoned shredded beef smothered in a creamy, bright homemade guacamole; silky, tangy sour cream and topped with a fresh vibrant salsa. Juicy perfection boasting a symphony of flavors that you will have to taste to believe! One of my other favorites My shrimp cocktail was everything I hoped it would be as I have been enjoying it for the past 25 years—rich, red sauce loaded with nice sized succulent shrimp, cubed avocado, onions and cilantro served with slices of lime and saltine crackers. I crushed the crackers into the sauce and then ate it with a spoon! The flavor is just so incredible; you don’t want it to end and then you will be craving it for days on end! wo And, of course the shrimp tostada was no different; same fabulous flavor I have grown to love with loads of fresh squeezed lime—absolutely fabulous. Open Wed. thru Mon., closed Tuesday 11AM-9PM for dine-in and take-out.
Blaze Pizza
1301 W. Rancho Vista Blvd Palmdale
661-463-0293
43615 10th St. West
Lancaster (661) 674-1077
When was the last time you enjoyed a fast-fired custom-built artisanal pizza? Ours was last week, when my granddaughter and I stopped to pick up two pizzas to go. The menu consists of signature and build your own, salads, DYI kits, drinks, desserts and NEW cheesy bread. That sounds easy enough, except there were different crusts, sauces plus so many ingredients to choose from we couldn’t decide what to try! Arissa and I both had build-your-own—hers with classic red sauce, smoked ham, pineapple and olives and mine with cauliflower crust, red sauce, olives, mushrooms and ham. The ingredients Arissa chose were perfect—very unique and tasty ham and when mixed with the pineapple and olives, it was over the top delicious especially with the thin crispy crust. Mine was just as delicious and was my first-time trying cauliflower crust—the consistency and taste was very close to regular pizza dough and I almost forgot it was cauliflower! I put on just the right amount of yummy ingredients to give it lots of flavor and would definitely have this again. Blaze pizza calls themselves a hip counter-serve pizzeria dishing up crispy, thin-crust pies with creative toppings and sauces; definitely delivered on all counts. Open for pickup/curbside and delivery in Lancaster 10:30AM-9PM and Palmdale daily 11:30AM-7:30PM.
