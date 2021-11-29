Not a fan of the LGBTQ club
Recently I spoke to a student at Quartzhill High School, and he mentioned the school has been advertising an LGBTQ club, and really pushing the materials onto the students.
The announcement over the loudspeaker after going over school news, is have a gay day.
Why is this school now in the business of introducing and advertising a sexual lifestyle to our youth?
Who thought it was a good idea to tell every student on the campus to have a gay day?
There are adult activists within our schools who are literally recruiting young kids into a decision that could change their lives forever. Kids have enough to worry about learning math, science, language arts, foreign languages, and managing life in the future.
Why is this school recruiting kids into a sexual orientation? This makes no sense at all. Shouldn’t parents decide if this is ok to push onto their minor children?
Rose OConnor
Palmdale
No surprise
Its no surprise that President Biden and Vice President Harris job approval rating decline each week.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
