Let them play
There is a movement that started in January called #letthemplayca (www.playca.org). It is a grassroots movement that started from a group of parents trying to get the youth of California back onto the field to start playing youth sports after a year of being sidelined.
The individuals leading the charge have been in talks with Gov. Gavin Newsom for almost a month, and they keep being told to hang tight, an announcement or deal should be coming soon.
I am not sure when our youth became something that we need to make a deal with. The movement has collected data from many sources across the U.S., from other states that played youth sports in the fall, and the transmission on a field for COVID is nearly non-existent.
The rate of depression, self-harm and suicide are at an all-time high for our teens and it’s time for Governor Newsom to look at the data and #letthemplay.
Shelly Shepherd
Quartz Hill
The party of ‘Q’
The Republicans are the party of “Q”
And they don’t know what to do
To get their party back
‘Cause they can’t face the fact
They’ve been blown out
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Thought czars
An executive edict a day,
Without a way to pay,
The Biden way of progress,
Without the need for Congress.
Is a thought czar next? We already have the world police and language monitors, so why not thought czars? That way you could not get in trouble unless you speak your thoughts. But we have freedom of speech in our Constitution. It is so, only as long as it agrees with ours.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Scientist and inventor
George Washington Carver was born during the last year of the civil war in Diamond, Missouri to Mary, a slave owned by Moses and Susan Carver.
George would later be adopted by his owners after his mother was kidnapped by slave wranglers.
He took an interest in plants and experimented with natural pesticides. He became known to local farmers as “the plant doctor” because of his ability to discern how to improve the health of their gardens.
He applied to a Methodist college who accepted all qualified applicants and was encouraged by a professor to enroll in Iowa State Agricultural School to study botany.
In 1894 he became the first African American to receive a Bachelor of Science degree.
In 1896 he earned his Master of Agriculture degree and immediately received several job offers.
He accepted an offer from Booker T. Washington (whose last name he would later add to his own) at the Tuskegee Institute.
He taught poor farmers they could feed their hogs acorns instead of commercial feed and enrich the soil with swamp muck instead of fertilizers.
His idea of crop rotation would be his most important contribution.
Carver learned that years of growing cotton depleted the soil of nutrients resulting in low yields.
But by growing nitrogen fixing plants like peanuts, soybeans and sweet potatoes, the soil could be restored, allowing yields to increase dramatically when reverted back to cotton a few years later.
He developed over 300 food, industrial and commercial products from peanuts.
After his death in 1943, President Roosevelt signed legislation for Carver to receive his own monument and honor only previously granted to George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
His monument is at his birthplace in Diamond, Missouri.
One of America’s greatest agricultural scientists and inventors.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Want to hear a story?
I saw the Glenn Beck radio show on social media where Gina Caranos post was read regarding the comparison she made between the German people and the nazis before the nazis came to power and Americas current political climate.
I hope people get the opportunity in seeing it. I truly believe Gina was fired for telling the truth something the radical left and their rich corporate supporters despise. Is this the new direction America is headed to ? if so God help us.
Looks like Disneyland just added a new addition to their theme park called cancelcultureland.
I’m reminded of the many horror stories my parents told me about living in the Dominican Republic under the dictator of Rafael Trujillo and how he came to power by dividing and pitting people against each other.
As I look at the direction America is headed since January 20 2021 I’m beginning to draw a scary comparison. Wake up. America we will soon reach a point of no return.
As always I would be more then happy to share true life stories as told to me by my parents and family of living under dictator Trujillo in public or private, any AV socialist takers? I can name a few AV left leaners but I won’t but I would welcome the invitation.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.