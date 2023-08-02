Plenty of evidence on climate change
While answering my three-month-old question, “Are you saying, Ray Freeman, that solar winds and sunspots play a role concerning climate change?” he wrote: “Marsh’s question cannot be answered with simple yes or no.” Nonsense.
In “What is the Sun’s Role in Climate Change,” NASA wrote: “… the warming we’ve seen over the last few decades is too rapid to be linked to changes in Earth’s orbit, and too large to be caused by solar activity.”
In “The Role of Sunspots and Solar Winds in Climate Change,” Scientific American wrote: “Many climate scientists agree that sunspots and solar wind could play a role in climate change. But the vast majority view it as very minimal and attribute Earth’s warming primarily to emissions from industrial activity, and they have thousands of peer-reviewed studies available to back up that claim.”
Practically the only person pushing this sunspot and solar wind twaddle is one Joerg Knipparth, a professor of law who writes for The Token Conservative, The Federalist Society, the Foundation For Economic Education, and other fossil fuel industry shills. He has no scientific credentials.
Ray Freeman: “[P]lease share with the readers your definition of a reactionary.”
I’m partial to Bill Buckley’s “A conservative[/reactionary] is someone who stands athwart history, yelling ‘Stop.’”
According to Google, “[A] reactionary opposes reform or change, especially in politics. A reactionary reacts (in horror) to what others consider progress.”
Merriam-Webster: “Reactionary: conservative, traditional, orthodox, loyal, unprogressive, staunch, ultraconservative.”
Ray Freeman: “It’s my view, sir, you view your fellow writers with contempt.”
Why’s that?
In his “Parents need to take back schools,” Miguel Rios asked: “I wonder, is Guy Marsh a parent?”
No, I’m not. My support for transgendered people and transgender education is grounded in class solidarity and striving to be decent. Think of Rachel Corrie’s and Martin Niemöller’s actions, Miguel.
Indeed, one doesn’t need to be a parent to hold an opinion regarding transgender education any more than one needs to be a soldier to weigh in on a war.
Finally, does Miguel Rios have a problem with childless individuals who agree with him regarding transgender education? Miguel won’t answer that question, which will be an answer.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Note other failed change attempts
Since the end of World War II, the US has been largely responsible for building a world order that, despite all its shortcomings, has kept the peace between the great superpowers and has generated decades of growth that has lifted billions out of poverty. Overall concepts are based on free market capitalism and global universal rules of common sense centered on different cultures trying to get along with each other.
This is in danger of fraying as we become increasingly antagonistic, with each individual considering themselves right and condemning others in visceral language that used to be disgraceful for public use. Categorizing people based on gender, ethnicity and economics is taking place not just in our nation but also in other societies. At times it seems that the most important part of a person is their membership in an alleged oppressed group, and any distress you have is a result of a conflict between you and a culture that in your mind abhors you.
If you are a part of the radically progressive ideology seeking a revolutionary society, you need to be aware of other failed attempts to change the nature of human beings. We are all individuals and will never fit into a single dogmatic belief system, however well-intentioned it may be.
Perhaps the most common of fairytale beliefs is the concept inherent in Utilitarianism, the idea that morality should be organized based on what will do the greatest good for the greatest number of people. This is a basic premise of ideologies such as Marxism that has failed repeatedly. Millions of people have languished in prison while millions of others have died in poverty and starvation.
Marxist history itself has proven that it indeed not only guarantees poverty but it enforces it through totalitarian governance.
John Manning
Palmdale
