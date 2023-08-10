Attention: Norma Gurba:
Hello, I’ve just read your article on Emil Kosa Jr. I was immediately struck by his painting “Junction in Acton” 1949. The house in the painting is where my grandparents lived. We often wondered who the artist was. Now we know.
His life and career was so interesting. I believe it was very possible that my mother attended his art classes at Chouinard Art inst. The dates are comparable. It’s possible that she purchased a print of Junction at Acton since she would have recognized the house in the painting. My niece now owns the painting; she resides in Acton.
Traci Dunnet
Palmdale
Race was not an issue in those days
Biff Baker: “I graduated from Joshua Elementary School in Lancaster in 1971 and Antelope Valley High School in 1975. Both of my graduating classes voted for the same person as most likely to succeed. He was African-American, and both schools were predominantly white. That was almost 50 years ago. Now it seems we look at everything through the lens of race. We didn’t do that back then. And yes, my high school friend succeeded as a writer, poet, and professor.”
Biff’s friend’s name is Cyrus Cassells. And yes, while growing up in Lancaster, Cyrus was seen as an academic and talented individual with enormous potential. Cyrus also authored The Crossed-Out Swastika (his fifth book).
So, since fascism is rooted in racism, there’s a good chance that Cyrus has long viewed his life through the lens of race to one degree or another.
It’s also true that, during the 1960s and ‘70s, capitalism’s “wheels” had not yet come off. Consequently, “white rage” and its adjacent scapegoating of people of color were mainly in check.
Given that, as well as Lancaster’s then-tiny Black population, it’s true that race was seldom a conspicuous issue for white people. But Biff shouldn’t delude himself into believing that Black people didn’t think about race, for it’s central to identity for Black Americans, and it always has been. To assert otherwise is a conscious, cynical manipulation of reality.
Biff Baker: “I suspect some Antelope Valley Press letter writers sit with a calendar in one hand and a keyboard in the other, chomping at the bit for their seven days to be up so they can write another letter.”
Over hundreds of “broadcast years,” television news programs, such as “Face the Nation,” “Meet the Press,” “Fox News Sunday,” etc., have (never) booked a socialist or communist as a guest. No mainstream newspaper has ever printed a Marxist-penned editorial. And never has there been a socialist or communist syndicated columnist.
In brief, capitalist media hasn’t only ignored socialist thought; it has purposefully distorted its meaning to where nearly all Americans haven’t the slightest understanding of socialist thought.
Indeed, the Valley Press is one of the few newspapers with the journalistic integrity required to at least print letters from socialists. So, I will continue to submit weekly letters until either the Valley Press or I cease to exist, regardless of how many reactionaries snivel about it.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Obey deputy and you won’t get hurt
Obviously, this older Black couple stole something.
It doesn’t matter if you are white, Black or brown — if the deputy tells you to put your hands behind your back, do as you are told. They would not have ended up on the hot cement if they had followed orders.
Now, she is suing because she “feared for her life” just because she didn’t obey orders. Our deputies are here to keep law and order. Obey the laws and you won’t get hurt. Do something stupid, then you complain and sue. Typical ending.
Nickie Clawson
Lancaster
We must punish law-breakers
I noticed a few court decisions against police and sheriff's departments the past couple of weeks and some other cases being filed..
Are law enforcement folk this bad, or is it that folks are much more combative, thanks to district attorneys who refuse to charge those who break the law?
With crime rampant in nearly every town and city, and law enforcement backing down, in many areas, it feels like the latter.
Now that this is “normal,” will we, can we, ever get back to prosecuting every person who shoplifts, steals a purse, assaults someone, etc.? Is there a county or city in California that isn’t “woke”? That isn’t a far-left hangout? That isn’t allowing all the stupidity that the “big cities” allow?
Sadly, in California, most Democrats can’t seem to see the major problems foisted upon all of us, by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who, after nearly destroying San Francisco, has done even worse to our once beautiful state. So elections may not change California for the better — just worse.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Letters to the editor are always welcome
Send letters to
editor@avpress.com. Include the word “letters” in the subject line.
• Make sure they have a full name, address and telephone number.
• Limit them to 400 words.
• No name-calling or profanity.
