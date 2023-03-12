CASTAIC — Members of the media had a rare opportunity Wednesday to get behind the wheel of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle for firsthand knowledge of what it is like to go “Code 3,” along with the challenges deputies may face during a pursuit.
The event took place on the driving course at the department’s Emergency Vehicle Operations Center in Castaic. The $15.5 million facility, which opened last year, includes a vehicle driving/training track, skid pad, collision avoidance and pursuit track. The driving course is described as the most realistic training, as close as possible to a real-world environment.
“Our goal is to make sure that we’re training our personnel putting safety first and having to go out into the field to make sure that our communities are safe,” Lt. John Haynes from the Training Bureau said at the start of the event.
Before anyone got inside a patrol car, deputies Jesus Hernandez, Shawn Spoonhunter and Jeremiah Song briefed the media on how they prepare a deputy in the field when it comes to pursuit and Code 3 driving.
“The reality is pursuits are dangerous and dynamic,” Hernandez said.
The center has advanced pursuit class as well as patrol school and alternative driving. Alternative driving is what happens following a collision to assess what happened to avoid collisions in the future.
If a deputy needs to start a pursuit, they are advised to do so with “due regard” or up to 20 miles per hour above the speed limit.
“Depending on the street and the issues, the traffic, that policy could come into play,” Spoonhunter said.
Spoonhunter also covered the specific criteria to respond Code 3 to an incident. The acronym is FERB, which covers four categories — fire, emergency, rescue and pursuit.
“Ultimately, our policy is everything is surrounded by officer safety and also safety of the public,” he said. “The safety of the public, I would say, is probably a little higher than even our own officers’ safety.”
Deputy recruits also learn tactical breathing techniques to help reduce any stress during a pursuit.
“Our goal ultimately is to plant a seed and to get you driving where you’re driving at 85% of your driving ability and you’re leaving room for error,” Hernandez said.
Members of the media learned how to clear an intersection. Deputies must look ahead to ensure an intersection is clear. If it is not, then they need to clear it one lane at a time.
“We get to intersections and people get tunnel vision,” Spoonhunter said.
New drivers, he said, get the “death grip” on the steering wheel. They lean forward and hold their breath.
“When you do that, you’re inducing auditory exclusion so you’re not paying attention to the radio and you’re just focusing right ahead,” Spoonhunter said.
In training, recruits are encouraged to keep their back against the car seat, breathe in through their nose and exhale through the mouth.
Recruits are trained to hold the radio microphone in their hand and talk on the radio to provide location and other important information during a pursuit.
“We get them acclimated to that so when we do pressure testing for the test time, which is mandated by the state, they got to meet the standard,” Spoonhunter said. “If they’re not meeting that standard, then they have to remediate. … Giving them the tools to do that helps them perform better, so when they leave here, they have that skill and capability to perform under stressful conditions.”
Recruits are taught to keep two hands on the wheel at all times.
After the briefing, it was time to get in the black and white Ford Explorers. Those members of the media who were driving were paired with an instructor.
Reserve Deputy Glen Griswold has 41 years with the department. He races Corvettes in his spare time. He is retired.
“What I really enjoy is teaching, especially the new recruits that we have, and seeing them transition from casual driving to be able to manage performance driving because quite honestly they don’t have any clue when we start,” Griswold said.
Recruits spend 10 hours a day for four days at the facility. It’s Griswold’s job and that of other trainers to prepare them for the field.
The driving course has 1.3-mile outer track. The inner section is designed to mimic city driving. It features crosswalks for intersection training.
“What we’re looking for is utilizing the whole road surface,” Griswold said. “Smoothness is control.”
Griswold explained what to expect on the course.
“That plain wrap car over there, he, sooner or later, will be an interference car,” Griswold said. “His job is to blindside you, so he’ll be hiding places.”
Griswold explained the driving maneuvers as he drove around the course. He pointed to cones set on the edge of the track to show where to turn. He talked acceleration and brakes.
After a couple of demonstration laps, Griswold handed the vehicle over to the media. Members of the media took several laps around the course. The first lap was to familiarize themselves with the track. The next lap involved a “Code 3” with the lights and sirens going. Another lap involved being followed by an assisting unit that Griswold advised to ignore in the rearview mirror.
“Do not even look at the mirror,” Griswold said. “You’re in charge.”
This part of the experience involved the intersection and looking for opposing units and traffic to ensure it’s clear.
The finale involved a “Code 3” with pursuit after witnessing a carjacking suspect with a weapon. This time the media driver had to radio in the call and give the location, direction and speed, all while pursuing the suspect.
The members of the media learned in about one hour what it takes new deputies 40 hours to master.
Asked what one of the biggest learning curves recruits face when they are on the course is avoiding tunnel vision, especially when the lights and sirens are on.
“Driving fast, you’re not seeing everything,” Griswold said.
Recruits are encouraged to talk to themselves when driving through an intersection to say clear left or clear right to set the discipline.
“That is the single biggest danger,” he said. “Driving too fast into a curb and driving off the track or off the roadway, that bangs up equipment. But when you go through an intersection and somebody T-bones, you it’s a whole different world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.