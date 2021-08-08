Things at the Antelope Valley Union High School District seem to be getting better, albeit slowly.
The most important issue was fixed when new Board members were elected and the duo of Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell was rendered defenseless, when it came to blocking important Board votes — or any votes, for that matter. Most of the time, especially toward the end of their Board majority rule, it seemed like they would vote against the other two Board members simply because they could.
Though it’s unfortunate that former general counsel Bridget Cook was fired in May 2019, her case against the school district has also finally come to an end.
As reported in the Antelope Valley Press on Friday, Cook agreed to resolve the termination lawsuit against the district for an undisclosed amount.
AVUHSD Superintendent David Vierra said resolving the lawsuit was costly, but is less expensive that a protracted legal dispute, which would have substantially exceeded the settlement amount.
Board President Jill McGrady, who served on the Board as a member, when Cook was fired, said it’s unfortunate that the “inappropriate actions of three Board members have caused such financial damage to the District.”
She said because of Ruffin’s, Parrell’s and Davis’s unilateral decision to fire Cook, relationships were broken, staff and faculty morale was damaged and millions of dollars that should be focused on education are no longer available.
Grady’s statement, along with Vierra’s, regarding the cost of the resolved litigation, gives us an idea of just how expensive the action was.
Cook was fired without cause on May 9, 2019, in a closed session by Ruffin, Parrell and former Board President Robert Davis.
“Cook contended she was fired for blowing the whistle on allegedly improper and illegal contracts that would have provided financial windfalls to Ruffin, Parrell and Davis, or to their friends and associates,” the Friday report said.
Cook also alleged she was the victim of race and gender discrimination.
The lawsuit against the district was scheduled for a jury trial in August 2022.
Despite what appears to be a substantial amount, we are glad the lawsuit has come to an end without a jury trial. We suspect more damage would have been inflicted had the trial been held and it would have further decreased staff and faculty morale.
Maybe now everyone can move forward in a positive manner and do what they were elected and hired to do: Ensure the Valley’s children receive a quality education.
