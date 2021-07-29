Being a law enforcement officer is a tough job. Oftentimes, we criticize them and say if we were in their position, we’d have done things differently and we’d have reacted in a different way or never done such and such.
It’s easy to critique someone when you’re watching from the sidelines and not in their situation at that given time — or ever, actually.
Today’s political and social climates have made some of us hypercritical of law enforcement officers and the way they handle certain situations, especially when it comes to interacting with suspected criminals while enforcing the law.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s new captain John Lecrivain wants to change the public’s perception of law enforcement. He took the helm a couple weeks ago, when former captain Todd Weber retired after 33 years in law enforcement.
Lecrivain is no rookie, though. He’s been with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 1995. He’s worked at various duty stations, to include Santa Clarita, Lost Hills, East Los Angeles and he’s done work in the Antelope Valley, prior to coming here as the captain.
He brings with him years of experience and acknowledges there are issues in the Valley that need to be addressed. He also realizes the public’s view of him and his staff may not be very favorable, but he hopes their work will speak for itself.
He has his work cut out for him. He inherits a station in a city that has seen an uptick in petty crime and other, more serious crime. Fatal traffic incidents come to mind when we think of the issues that plague Lancaster. The homeless population seems to be growing, as well.
Lecrivain also wants his deputies to have more interaction with the general public. Those efforts have already begun. On Wednesday morning, patrol deputies went to the Metrolink Station with snacks for early morning commuters to start their day.
Because many of Lancaster’s residents are up early and commute for work, it’s often difficult for them to attend events that Lancaster Station hosts, so they were treated to Starbucks coffee and Dunkin’ Donuts on their way to work.
No, policing is not an easy job. We wish the new captain well and welcome him to the Antelope Valley.
