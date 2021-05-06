PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council could not conduct its business Tuesday night due to lack of a quorum. Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Councilmen Austin Bishop and Juan Carrillo were absent.
Hofbauer was not feeling well. He went to the hospital and was admitted for diagnostic tests and treatment. He is expected to be released this weekend.
Both Bishop and Carrillo had personal issues they had to tend to and were not able to make it.
“I regret to inform everyone who’s here that we do not have a quorum for our council meeting tonight, so we will have to cancel the council meeting tonight,” Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt announced.
Councilman Richard Loa apologized to those who attended the meeting in person, as well as city staff and those watching online.
“I sincerely apologize on behalf of the city that we can’t conduct this meeting,” he said.
The meeting will be rescheduled for 7 p.m., tonight.
Tuesday’s cancellation was the first time in at least 14 or 15 years a City Council meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.
