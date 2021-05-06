Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 88F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 58F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.