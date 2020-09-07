LOS ANGELES — Foreign nationals victimized by juvenile offenders may get immigration assistance if a bill sponsored by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey passes.
“This bill gives undocumented crime victims access to the same immigration considerations as other crime victims throughout the United States, regardless of the age of their perpetrator,” Lacey said in a statement, Thursday. “It also gives prosecutors another tool to use to encourage undocumented victims of juvenile crime to help us bring their offenders to justice.”
Victims have been unable to get a U- or T-visa, as provided under federal law because juvenile offenders’ criminal records are confidential. The visas allow victims of human trafficking and other crimes to stay and temporarily work in the United States if they have assisted in the prosecution or investigation of their case.
Juvenile records must be reviewed and verified by the prosecutor, to make sure the victim meets the U-visa requirements. However, because the records are sealed, that cannot be done.
Assembly Bill 2321 would permit judges and prosecutors limited access to sealed juvenile records in order to certify a victim’s helpfulness in an application for a U- or T-visa.
The bill, authored by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles), is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s final approval by Sept. 30.
AB 2321 was inspired by the denial of a U-visa request made by the family of a child molestation victim. The juvenile court ordered the file sealed and prosecutors were prevented from accessing records to verify the applicant was a helpful victim of the qualifying criminal act.
