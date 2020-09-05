Labor Day
Monday
Valley Press offices: Closed
Customer service: Open
Banks and savings institutions: Closed
Post offices/mail delivery: Closed
Trash pickup: Delayed one day
Retail stores: Open
Bus service: None
Metrolink: Sunday schedule
Government offices
Federal offices: Closed
State offices: Closed
LA County offices: Closed
Kern County offices: Closed
California City offices: Closed
City of Lancaster offices: Closed
City of Palmdale offices: Closed
Schools
Antelope Valley College: Closed
AV Adult School: Closed
University of Antelope Valley: Closed
Kern, LA county high schools: Closed
Lancaster elementary schools: Closed
Palmdale elementary schools: Closed
Kern County elementary schools: Closed
Private schools: Closed
