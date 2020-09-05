Labor Day

Monday

Valley Press offices: Closed

Customer service: Open

Banks and savings institutions: Closed

Post offices/mail delivery: Closed

Trash pickup: Delayed one day

Retail stores: Open

Bus service: None

Metrolink: Sunday schedule

Government offices

Federal offices: Closed

State offices: Closed

LA County offices: Closed

Kern County offices: Closed

California City offices: Closed

City of Lancaster offices: Closed

City of Palmdale offices: Closed

Schools

Antelope Valley College: Closed

AV Adult School: Closed

University of Antelope Valley: Closed

Kern, LA county high schools: Closed

Lancaster elementary schools: Closed

Palmdale elementary schools: Closed

Kern County elementary schools: Closed

Private schools: Closed

