GLASGOW, Scotland — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, while attending the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, an event that has drawn world leaders and tens of thousands of other people from around the world.
His office announced a positive test result in a tweet, adding only: “He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated.”
The climate summit is taking place at a time of very high Coronavirus rates in the United Kingdom. The conference’s United Nations organizers laid down rigid rules to guard against infection, including requiring each attendee to wear a mask and show daily proof of a negative result to enter the venue each morning.
Garcetti arrived, Monday, on a train with other mayors from around the world, including from London, Paris, Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Freetown, Sierra Leone. Garcetti has been among countless political and science leaders giving speeches, appearing on panels, posing for group photos and conferring with others at the climate talks.
Like many other participants, Garcetti varied between wearing a mask and not, photos from the summit show.
In an interview from his hotel room with KNX radio in Los Angeles, Garcetti said he was experiencing a mild scratchy throat and slightly runny nose but otherwise was “feeling good.”
He said he was hoping the test was incorrect — a so-called false positive — but planned to keep up a regular work schedule if required to continue a quarantine at his hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.