CALIFORNIA CITY — Shortly after taking the oath of office, on Tuesday, Mayor Kelly Kulikoff moved to suspend city commissions, primarily the Planning and Parks and Recreation commissions, with the City Council taking on their duties for the foreseeable future.
He said the commissions “are using a lot of resources, and nothing’s getting done,” but that they are creating roadblocks.
“Right now, we have a lot of fat in the city and we need to trim it,” he said. “We’re pushing off problems to everyone else instead of addressing them head-on.”
While he initially included all city commissions in his request, only the Planning and Parks and Recreation commissions are currently active, and Kulikoff aimed his comments primarily at the Planning Commission.
The plan was not supported by many of the other council members, who questioned the reasoning for suspending the commissions and how the Council could take on the duties and do a better job.
“If you want to do everything here at Council, you’re biting off more than you can chew,” Councilmember Jim Creighton, a former Planning Commission chair, said.
Kulikoff maintained his proposal was not about any individual commissioners, just the role of the commissions themselves.
He called it a matter of process improvement, one that the Council would somehow fix and then the commissions could be potentially reinstated.
“We’re talking about not doing the analysis. We’re talking about just suspending the commissions without knowing where we’re going to improve the efficiencies,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said.
When asked directly, Kulikoff did not provide any specific examples of where he felt the Planning Commission was causing delays or how the Council could do better. He also did not include any supporting information in the agenda on the item.
Planning Commission Chair Jay Dunham noted that Kulikoff had not provided any substantive examples of roadblocks by the Commission.
“Let’s find out what the linchpin is. It is not the Planning Commission,” he said.
“I don’t know what it is that needs to be fixed. We are doing our job,” Planning Commissioner Kim Welling said.
“We need to identify the obstacle,” local businessman DJ Twohig said, stating he did not think the planning commissioners were the problem.
“I’m just trying to figure out where you guys think you’re honestly going to do a better job” and still do the work of the Council, resident Shawn Bradley said.
Councilmembers and members of the public argued that the delays plaguing the planning and development process are not due to the Planning Commission, but to the chronic lack of Planning Department staff and a planning director. The city has been contracting for the work, but a backlog remains.
Without the Commission, the Council would face the same problems without adequate staff support, Macedonio said.
“The backlog is at the level of staff. Our problem is not the Commission, the problem is the lack of trained, educated staff,” she said.
Planning Commission meetings have been cancelled not to throw up roadblocks, but because the staff is overwhelmed and does not have items prepared for the twice-monthly meetings, Dunham said.
“If you see us doing something that’s actually dragging us down or being a roadblock, let us know; we want to fix it,” he said.
Dunham also noted that the amount of work commissioners do to prepare would fall on the Council, should the Commission be suspended. This amounts to 200 to 300 pages of material for each meeting.
Commissioners also receive specialized training on the many topics and issues with which they are tasked.
“I don’t think you want to take this on,” he said.
Interim City Manager Jim Hart noted that the Planning Commission also exists to make decisions on its own, without the Council, as stipulated by the city’s Municipal Code. Additionally, there are several major issues facing the Commission in the near future.
“You’re going to take on a huge load if you eliminate or suspend your Planning Commission,” he said.
Kulikoff said that suspending the Commission until there is more planning staff to support it would be advisable “so that we’re not wasting their time and we could look deeper into the problem.”
“Without being able to look at that problem directly, I don’t think we’ll be able to solve it,” he said. He did not comment on whether the Council could examine problems while the Commission remained in effect.
Councilmember Ron Smith noted that, while Kulikoff had time to consider this proposal, the rest of the Council was only just hearing about it.
“This is a lot to absorb in one meeting,” he said.
The process of suspending commissions will depend on provisions in the Municipal Code and would need to be researched, Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto said.
“There is a process. It’s delicate,” he said.
The Council voted, on a 3-2 vote with Creighton and Macedonio dissenting, to push off any decision on the matter to a January meeting.
It was not the first time Kulikoff has attempted to eliminate the Planning Commission; he first brought the matter up for discussion while serving as a council member, in September 2021. At that time, the other members of the Council did not support the suggestion and it was tabled for future consideration.
