BAKERSFIELD — Weeks after moving into the less restrictive red tier, Kern County looks like it could be moving back into the state’s most restrictive tier.
The county was put “on notice” after failing to meet the red-tier metrics to stay below a case rate of 7.0 new cases per 100,000 residents. If the county fails to meet the standard in a second consecutive week, it will be moved back into the purple tier.
Kern County’s Director of Public Health Services Matt Constantine said the county’s case rate rose to 8.0 in his report at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
“This is not good news,” he said. “It is not unexpected as we have watched this change throughout the world and the nation.”
The case rate, however, was adjusted to 8.9 because the county’s testing average, 197 per 100,0000, has fallen below the state’s testing average, 271 per 100,000.
“We have made improvements,” Constantine said. “Our average testing rate has increased significantly but consequently so has the state average.”
If counties do not meet the required state testing average, they are subject to a penalty to their case rate, which is why Kern’s case rate was adjusted by 0.9.
The county would have to test an additional 680 more people per day in order to meet the state average and avoid the penalty.
Despite the rise in its case rate, the county is meeting two of the three red tier metrics with its testing positivity rate of 5.2% and its health equity metric at 6.8. Both of which are required to stay below 8.0.
“It’s important to recognize that we must remain on the course,” Constantine said. “We’ve done well to this point.”
He also noted that the county has already started to prepare for the anticipated wave of cases with new hires and temporary employees.
“We had expected and in fact have started to staff, at Kern County Public Health, up accordingly in anticipation this new wave would hit us,” Constantine said.
He added the objective of these teams is to quickly deploy them into disadvantaged areas to help increase testing and encourage preventative measures and healthy habits.
“Our hope is that all of these efforts done concurrently will help us, not only help those affected [areas] but help the county as a whole,” Constantine said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.