Jade Diaz, 17, the daughter of Emily and Paul Henry and Francisco Diaz and Liane Duke, was crowned Miss Antelope Acres, on Sept. 19, at the Antelope Acres Community Center.
She is a senior at Quartz Hill High School.
Diaz’s hobbies include racing and junior dragsters, and she will soon be in super comp.
Her future plans include focusing on racing and attending College of the Canyons, then transferring to Northern Arizona University to get a degree in criminal justice and psychology.
