WORLD
Cyprus activists: Hunters’ lead pellets threaten flamingos
LARNACA, Cyprus — Conservationists in Cyprus are urging authorities to expand a hunting ban throughout a coastal salt lake network amid concerns that migrating flamingos could potentially swallow lethal quantities of lead shotgun pellets.
Martin Hellicar, director of Birdlife Cyprus, said flamingos are at risk of ingesting the tiny pellets lying on the lakebed as they feed. Like other birds, flamingos swallow small pebbles to aid digestion, but can’t distinguish between pebbles and the lead pellets.
“Last year, we had tens of losses of flamingos,” Hellicar said.
Barcelona sees sixth night of protests
BARCELONA, Spain — Protests in support of a jailed rapper turned violent for a sixth consecutive night in Barcelona on Sunday with clashes between police and groups of mostly angry youths in the center of the Spanish city.
Like previous days, Sunday began with a peaceful protest in Barcelona, where graffiti artists painted a mural critical of Spain’s King Felipe VI and his father, former king Juan Carlos I, to show what they called solidarity with rapper Pablo Hasél.
NATION
Air Force pilot, student killed in jet crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Air Force said Sunday that a flying instructor and a student pilot from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force were killed when a trainer jet crashed in Alabama.
The Air Force released the name of the instructor who died when the T-38C Talon trainer aircraft crashed Friday near Montgomery, Alabama. He was identified as Scot Ames Jr., a 24-year-old instructor pilot with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. He was from Pekin, Indiana.
One dead, four hurt in American Legion shooting
KENNETT, Mo. — One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri, police said Sunday.
KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims at the American Legion building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
