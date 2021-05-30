Those who have given their lives in service to their county and those who have served and continue to serve in the military will be honored Monday at Memorial Day services across the Antelope Valley.
Lancaster Cemetery
Air Force veteran Bob Alvis will be the featured speaker at the 9 a.m. Memorial Day service in the Veterans Court of Honor at Lancaster Cemetery, 111 East Lancaster Blvd.
Alvis will share the story of World War II Royal Air Force cadet Meyer “Maier” Bernard Himelstaub, who died in 1942 at War Eagle Air Field in Lancaster.
The ceremony will also include the traditional bell ceremony conducted by US Navy veteran Phil Roberts, and Antelope Valley Cemetery District office assistant Karla Archuleta.
Antelope Valley Cemetery District Board of Trustees Chairman Dave Owens will read his poem “Laid to Rest” to close the ceremony.
Mojave Cemetery
The East Kern Cemetery District and Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation are joining to honor those who gave their all at the 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony at the Mojave Cemetery, 2040 Belshaw St.
District General Manager Paul Holzer sees to it that every Veteran’s grave has an American Flag placed to thank them for their service. More than 400 veterans are buried in the Mojave Cemetery.
The keynote speaker will be Robert “Stambo” Stambosky, a Vietnam combat veteran, commissioned from the ranks, who served as an aircraft maintenance and operations officer with Marine Air Group 46, Detachment B, when they were stationed at Edwards Air Force Base.
Special recognition will be given to Gold Star Mother Hilaria Hannon, whose son, Marine Pfc. Fernando Hannon, 19, was killed in an explosion in Al Anbar Province in Iraq in 2004 while serving as a rifleman with the 1st Marine Division. Fernando was the fifth generation of his family to serve in the US military.
Poncitlán Square Gazebo
The City of Palmdale will host a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at Poncitlán Square Gazebo, 38315 Ninth St. East, between avenues Q-9 and Q-10.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and handheld umbrellas to offer protection from the sun. COVID-19 safety protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
Palmdale Planning Commissioner Stacia Nemeth will be master of ceremonies.
The program will include remarks from Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, City Manager J.J. Murphy and Dr. David Smith, Director of Air Force Plant 42; posting of colors by the Edwards Air Force Base Blue Eagles Honor Guard; invocation by VFW Post 3000 Chaplain Fred Villa; National Anthem by past Chairman Antelope Valley Service Organization Association Bobby Breech; Pledge of Allegiance by Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt; reading of John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields” by USAF Ret Lt. Col. Bob Kay; reading of Moina Belle Michael’s “We Shall Keep the Faith” by Goldstar granddaughter and founder of Heroes at Home Ellie Kay; the Table of Honor by Edwards Air Force Base Blue Eagles Honor Guard; and keynote address by Ron Reyes, Gold Star Son of PFC Ronald Reyes, who was killed in action on March 30, 1968, in Khe Sanh, Vietnam.
