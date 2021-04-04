WEED, Calif. — The body of a 19-year-old woman was found this week in Northern California, nearly three months after her family reported her missing, authorities said.
Tatiana Dugger, 19, was discovered Sunday by a hiker in Siskiyou County in a remote area on federal land about eight miles outside Weed, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook.
Her body appeared to have been there “for an extended period of time,” the statement said.
Her identity was confirmed through DNA on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.