High school football | Week Zero schedule

Thursday’s Score
• Paraclete 35, Heritage Christian 6
Friday’s Scores
• Brentwood 27, Antelope Valley 0
• Eastside 20, Rowland 6
• Liberty 34, Highland 7
• San Marcos 24, Knight 0
• Sultana 27, Lancaster 16
• Rosamond 42, Littlerock 16
• Hart 14, Quartz Hill 7
• Boron 48, Bishop Montgomery 0
• Fillmore 43, California City 7
