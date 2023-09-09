 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football | Week Three schedule

  • 0

Thursday’s Scores

• Foothill 28, Cal City 19

• Castaic 54, Eastside 12

Friday’s Games

Mission Viejo 58, Highland 0

• Littlerock 49, Desert 0

• Culver City 59, Palmdale 0

• Paraclete 10, Westlake 7

Rosamond 46, Vasquez 0

• Boron 55, Sierra 12

• Hesperia Christian 45, Desert Christian 0

• Lancaster Baptist at Frazier Mountain, no contest

Saturday’s Game

Mojave at United Christian Academy, Noon

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.