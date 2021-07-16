ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District trustees named Sunni Hepburn as the provisional appointee to complete the unexpired term of former Board President Larry Tanksley.
Hepburn and candidate Emily Smith were the only two people who submitted applications for the vacancy.
Hepburn grew up in the District.
“When I found out the position was available, I’d like to be involved helping where I can and get involved in decision making and this whole process,” Hepburn said.
The Board voted 3-0 to appoint Hepburn after interviewing both candidates. Each candidate initially received a nomination.
“It’s hard when you’ve got two good candidates,” Board President Mario Gutierrez said.
Smith, a longtime Rosamond resident, was gracious.
“I think it’s a great decision; I think she’s great and I think it always comes down to what’s best for the District,” Smith said.
Since trustee Dewine Moore was absent, the provisional appointment required unanimous approval to pass.
Superintendent Barbara Gaines administered the oath of office to Hepburn.
Tanksley resigned effective June 11. Tanksley was a provisional appointee himself. He was appointed in September 2019 to fill the vacancy following the resignation of former trustee Linda Brandts.
The seat expires in December 2022.
