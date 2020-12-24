PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Adrian Bravo.
He is a 36 year-old Hispanic male who was last seen at approximately noon Dec. 21 in the 38500 block of Fifth Street East in Palmdale.
Bravo is five-feet-11-inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater, black pants and has a Libra tattoo on his right wrist. His family has not seen or heard from him.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously, may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, use a smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
