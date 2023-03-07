LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Lancaster woman and her boyfriend were convicted today of torturing and murdering the woman's 10-year-old son, Anthony Avalos, who died in 2018.
Wrapping up a non-jury trial, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta found Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, guilty of one count each of murder and torture for the boy's June 21, 2018, death.
Read the full story in tomorrow's Antelope Valley Press or online at www.avpress.com
