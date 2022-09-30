Lancaster Performing Arts Center at 661-723-5950, visit www.lpac.org, http://www.avcommunityconcerts.org/or the LPAC box office at 750 West Lancaster Blvd.
- Parris threatens to close park
- Woman is found beaten to death inside her home
- Traffic stop leads to one arrest
- Raising Cane’s is coming to location at AV Mall
- Fun days of AV Fair are back
- Residents question Mojave port plans
- Real estate company sells Valley Central
- Five inducted into AVHS Alumni Hall of Fame
- Planners approve zone change for Lancaster parcel
- Groundbreaking
Images
Videos
Commented
- Parris threatens to close park (2)
- Ex-principal charged with child abuse (2)
- Californians asked to conserve power amid brutal heat wave (2)
- Teen vaccine expansion measure gets shelved (2)
- Faculty, students sue school over LGBTQ hiring ban (2)
- LA County again asks judge to compel Villanueva testimony (2)
- Lawmakers adjourn in heat wave, leave governor in hot seat (2)
- State first with online privacy law for children (1)
- A different type of ‘house’ (1)
- Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher dies (1)
- House candidate Smith outlines positions (1)
- Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon theories (1)
- New California abortion laws set up clash with other states (1)
- LA County unemployment rate rises slightly (1)
- Russia announces troop pullback from Kharkiv area (1)
- Chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave (1)
- Putin says that Russia may halt exports of energy (1)
- Biden warns US democracy threatened (1)
- Christian Bale backs SOS Village in Palmdale (1)
- Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter (1)
- Ukraine security chief: Nuclear plant a threat to the world (1)
- Welding program starts at high schools (1)
- Newsom opposes tax on rich (1)
- Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’ (1)
- After fall of Roe, abortion protections are expanded (1)
- After student dies, LA schools to carry overdose antidote (1)
- Lancaster’s Vision Zero takes aim at traffic fatalities, injuries (1)
- Newsom signs sweeping legislation for climate (1)
- City hiring company to study fee structure (1)
- New city manager resigns suddenly (1)
- State’s high heat sparks fears of power outages, fires (1)
- Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day trips (1)
- World opinion shifts against Russia (1)
- Seattle strike over; children return to school (1)
- Garcia, Smith to face off before election (1)
- Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected (1)
- King Charles III is already signaling change (1)
- US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions (1)
- City, county agree on animal control service (1)
- Judge: Warrants to search homes of Kuehl, others properly obtained (1)
- Newsom OKs mental health courts for homeless (1)
- Teachers poised to vote on agreement (1)
- Thousands told to flee three towns ahead of fast fire (1)
- STD situation prompts action (1)
- Residents question Mojave port plans (1)
- Ukraine says Russian call-up shows weakness (1)
- Rep. Porter’s university housing deal draws scrutiny (1)
- Slain Las Vegas reporter spent his career chasing corruption (1)
- Medical center workers get new union pact (1)
- Man charged in hate attacks on women in Southern California (1)
- McCarthy unveils House GOP’s midterm agenda (1)
- Rain punishes Lake Hughes motorists (1)
- China on Taiwan: ‘External interference’ won’t be tolerated (1)
- Police: Man was plotting mass shooting (1)
- Alameda County prohibits some crowd control munitions (1)
- DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor (1)
- Trump FBI search spotlights Archives nominee (1)
- No suspension for teacher who wouldn’t censor student news (1)
- Whistleblower: Countries had agents working for Twitter (1)
- New UK leader vows to tackle ailing economy (1)
- Elected officials, police on leaked Oath Keepers list (1)
- Newsom urges overhaul of Democrats’ strategy (1)
- Gun bill fails on tactical error in state Legislature (1)
- US migration from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua soars in August (1)
- Investigators search Kuehl’s home (1)
- Solis defends Kuehl in face of corruption probe (1)
- Coalition seeks wider access to broadband (1)
- East Med especially at risk as world heats up (1)
- Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers (1)
- Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police (1)
- White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a crisis (1)
- US changes names of places with racist term (1)
- Antelope Valley crime blotter, Sept. 26, 2022 (1)
- Diseased AVC trees coming out (1)
- Chief Justice Roberts defends legitimacy (1)
- Water use falls 10% amid drought (1)
- Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar (1)
- Bills would curtail objections at future vote counts (1)
- UN assembly gathering, global perils still on rise (1)
- AVC green lights Commons building (1)
- China rejects report (1)
- Judge throws wrench into sheriff’s probe of Kuehl and Metro (1)
- Dems cap legislative year with climate wins (1)
- LA County urges COVID precaution over holiday (1)
- Luna criticizes Villanueva’s record in debate (1)
- Putin thanks China’s Xi for his ‘balanced’ stand (1)
- Charles III impeded by Constitution (1)
- Newsom OKs name change for law school (1)
- Abortion is a matter of ‘freedom’ for Democrats (1)
- Record heat wave puts state in fossil fuel conundrum (1)
- Obstruction emerges as focus in Trump probe (1)
- State launches abortion services website (1)
- Heartfelt honor for four schools (1)
