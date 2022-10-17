LANCASTER — Residents in the 36th Assembly District who would like to receive a legislative update and share their thoughts on ways to improve the community are encouraged to join Assemblyman Tom Lackey for a community coffee event on Oct. 21 at the City of Hope Antelope Valley Community Resource Center.
The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the center, 44151 15th St. West.
Anyone who would like to attend is asked to call Lackey’s district office at 661-267-7636 to RSVP.
