Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, reintroduced two pieces of legislation this week that would protect students and school employees from mass shootings and other violent acts, his office announced Thursday.
The proposed Safe Schools Act would allow unspent COVID-19 relief funds that were previously allocated to schools through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to be used by schools to harden themselves with physical security measures, such as locks, panic buttons, individual room security systems, video surveillance and hiring and paying the salaries of armed school resource officers, according to a summary of the bill.
The proposed Strengthening School Security for Students Act would provide funding for schools to hire and train at least two school resource officers per 500 students to improve school security and protect students from potential threats, a summary of the bill said.
Garcia previously introduced both bills last year during the 117th Congress.
“Following the horrific events that have occurred in our schools across our country, in particular the recent events in Nashville, Tenn., I am reintroducing these commonsense bills to help harden our schools against violent crimes and individuals with intent to harm our students,” Garcia said in a statement. “Nobody in this country wants to see these tragic events continue, and now we must work together to find solutions to deter future violence from taking place. I am hopeful that these bills will receive bipartisan support and pass through both chambers of Congress, and be signed into law by the president.”
The Palmdale School District held a school safety town hall on March 30 at Palmdale Learning Plaza with Capt. Ron Shaffer of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and district administrators, including Superintendent Raul Maldonado.
The town hall covered the ways the District keeps students safe and measures they have taken, such as school resource officers, the Raptor system to identify people coming on campus, campus security staff and training for personnel and See Something, Say Something with the anonymous tip line.
The District offers mental health support to students and families and private PAIZ security patrol. It also instructs parents on how they can connect with the school and know how the school and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station will communicate with families in case of a dangerous situation.
