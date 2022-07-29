PALMDALE — The HELPER Foundation will host a family event, today, at Courson Park with games, food and community resources.
The event is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. at the park, 38226 10th St. East.
Games will include board games, dominoes, flag football, cornhole boards, jump rope and face painting.
Food options will include barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks.
Los Angeles County community workers will pass out COVID-19 awareness literature. The nonprofit organization is also looking to enroll local youth into its mentoring program in the Antelope Valley.
