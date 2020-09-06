The US Department of Agriculture last week extended summer meal program flexibility for students 18 and younger through Dec. 31. The flexibilities allow school districts to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months, the department said.
“This is great news for our families and all of the Food Services/Child Nutrition Programs throughout the AV are thrilled with the extension.” Antelope Valley Union High School District Director of Food Services Joe Cook wrote in an email.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District
Lunch and take-home breakfast provided “Drive-Thru” style at High Desert School, 3620 Antelope Woods Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and at one of the various bus stops. Visit shorturl.at/disUX for a bus schedule.
Antelope Valley Union High School District
Lunch and take-home breakfast provided “drive=thru” style from 11:30am-1 p.m. at the following locations Monday through Thursday (Friday’s meal kit, including Monday’s breakfast is distributed each Thursday):
• Antelope Valley High School, 44900 Division St. Lancaster.
• Eastside High School, 3200 East Ave. J-8, Lancaster.
• Highland High School, 39055 25th St. West, Palmdale.
• Pete Knight High School, 37423 70th St. East, Palmdale.
• Lancaster High School, 44701 32nd St. West.
• Littlerock High School, 10833 East Ave. R.
• Palmdale High School, 2137 East Ave. R.
• Quartz Hill High School, 6040 West Ave. L.
Eastside Union School District
Bulk breakfast and lunch meal kits for the entire week will be provided “drive-thru” style from 7:30 to-10:30 a.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays only at each school site.
Only one bulk meal kit may be claimed per student each week.
Eastside’s Meals on Wheels program will continue to operate Monday through Thursday. Friday’s meals will be distributed on Thursdays. For details visit eastsideusdnutrition.com.
• Eastside Elementary School 6742 East Ave. H. Lancaster.
• Columbia Elementary School 2640 East Ave. J-4, Lancaster.
• Enterprise Elementary School 3730 East Ave. J-4, Lancaster.
• Tierra Bonita Elementary School 44820 27th St. East, Lancaster.
• Cole Middle School 3216 East Ave. I, Lancaster.
Keppel Union School District
Lunch and Next-Day Breakfast provided “drive-thru” style from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following school sites:
• Alpine Elementary School, 8244 Pearblossom Highway, Littlerock.
• Lake Los Angeles Elementary School, 16310, East Ave. Q.
• Antelope Elementary School, 37237 100th St. East, Littlerock.
• Keppel Academy, 9330 East Ave. U, Littlerock.
• Daisy Gibson Elementary School, 9650 East Palmdale Blvd.
• Pearblossom Elementary School, 12828 East Ave. W.
Lancaster School District
Service times for meal bundles from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday bundles include breakfast and lunch for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday bundles include breakfast and lunch for Thursday, Friday, and Monday.
• Amargosa Creek Middle School, 44333 27th St. West.
• Mariposa Elementary School, 737 West Ave. H-6.
• Desert View Elementary School, 1555 West Ave. H-10.
• Monte Vista Elementary School, 235 West Kettering St.
• Discovery Elementary School, 44910 17th St. East.
• Miller Elementary School, 43420 22nd St. West.
• El Dorado Elementary School, 361 East Pondera St.
• Nancy Cory Elementary School, 3540 West Ave. K-4.
• Endeavour Middle School, 43755 45th St. West.
• New Vista Middle School, 753 East Ave, K-2.
• Jack Northrop Elementary School. 835 East Ave. K-4.
• Piute Middle School, 425 East Ave. H-11.
• Joshua Elementary School, 43926 2nd St. East.
• Sierra Elementary School, 747 West Ave. J-12.
• Lincoln Elementary School, 44021 15th St. East.
• Sunnydale Elementary School, 1233 West Ave. J-8.
• Linda Verde Elementary School, 44924 Fifth St. East.
• West Wind Elementary School, 44044 36th St. West.
Palmdale School District
Serving at all schools except Shadow Hills and Millen from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Shadow Hills serves 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and David G. Millen serves 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday.
• Barrel Springs Elementary School, 3636 Ponderosa Way
• Buena Vista Elementary School, 37005 Hillcrest Drive.
• Cactus Magnet Academy, 3243 East Ave. R-8.
• Desert Rose Elementary School, 37730 27th St. East.
• Desert Willow Magnet Academy
• Dos Caminos Dual Immersion, 39066 Palm Tree Way.
• Golden Poppy Elementary School. 37802 Rockie Lane.
• Los Amigos Dual Immersion
• Chaparral Prep Academy, @ Site 18, 3838 East Ave. R.
• Joshua Hills Elementary School, 3030 Fairfield Ave.
• Palmdale Learning Plaza, 38043 Division St.
• Mesquite Elementary School, 37622 42rd St. East.
• David G. Millen Magnet Academy, 39221 22nd St. West.
• Manzanita Elementary School, 38620 33rd St. East.
• Oak Tree Community Day School, 37230 37th St, East.
• Ocotillo Elementary School, 38737 Ocotillo Drive.
• Palm Tree Elementary School, 326 East Ave. R.
• Quail Valley Elementary School, 37236 58th St. East.
• Shadow Hills Magnet Academy (Tuesday evening service only)
• Summerwind Elementary School, 39360 Summerwind Drive.
• Tamarisk Elementary School, 1843 East Ave. Q-5.
• Tumbleweed Elementary School , 1100 East Ave. R-4.
• Yucca Elementary School, 38440 2nd St. East.
Westside School District
Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the following Westside Union School District school sites:
• Anaverde Hills School, 2902 Greenbrier St,, Palmdale,
• Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy, 5632 West Ave, L-8, Quartz Hill.
• The Idea Academy at Cottonwood, 2740 West Ave. P-8.
• Leona Valley Elementary School, 9063 West Leona Ave.
• Del Sur.
• Rancho Vista Elementary School.
• Bus Route La Petite and Highway 138.
• Quartz Hill Elementary
• Bus Route 90th Street West and West Ave. E-8.
• Esperanza Elementary School, 40521 35th St. West, Palmdale.
• Sundown Elementary School, 6151 West Ave. J-8, Lancaster.
• Gregg Anderson Academy, 5151 West Ave. N-8, Palmdale.
• Valley View Elementary School, 3310 West Ave. L-8.
• Hillview Middle School, 40525 Peonza Lane, Palmdale.
Wilsona School District
Wilsona School District will be distributing meal kits consisting of lunch and next-day breakfast on district bus route schedule. For details visit www.wilsonasd.net
