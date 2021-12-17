"Elf: The Musical,” presented by Cedar Street Theatre, will be at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center for four performances, today, Saturday and Sunday.
The musical is the stage version of the 2003 Christmas film starring Will Ferrell. The book is adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan. The score is by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin.
As a young orphan, Buddy crawled into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. He grows up thinking he is an elf, not realizing he is human. With Santa’s permission, Buddy travels to New York City to find his birth father, Walter Hobbs. When he discovers his father is on Santa’s naughty list, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Director Barbara Coates took over the production from the previous director, who moved out of state. She had never seen the film.
“I enjoy the fact that I was cast to direct it because it’s so charming and I find myself humming the tunes,” she said.
The stage production also uses video projections instead of the traditional backdrop.
“All we need is the furniture,” Coates said. “And then on top of that, which is older, is the pre-recorded orchestra. I’ve never worked with that either, so it’s been an experience.”
Shea Dittman plays Buddy.
“It’s been an absolute blast,” he said. “I loved the movie. I thought Will Ferrell did a great job. A lot of the things he did in the movie I kind of picked up on but I also want to bring myself to the role.”
Katelyn Herbert plays Jovie, Buddy’s love interest. She joined the cast four weeks ago.
“I’ve been working super hard and the cast has been phenomenal to work with and very supportive,” she said. “I’m really excited. This is the opposite of what I usually play and usually I have blonde hair, which is also different.”
Herbert said it has been a challenge to be in the mindset of someone who doesn’t like Christmas and who is very short and standoffish.
“It’s funny watching the movie as compared to the musical,” she said. “In the musical, she’s supposed to be very bubbly and very light-hearted and not sarcastic. I kind of had to find that middle line of the nostalgia of the movie that people come to watch, mixing it with the lines and the emotion now.”
Colleen Metzger plays Mrs. Claus and a waitress in the production.
“I just really enjoy theater,” Metzger said. “I’ve done it for many years. I enjoy the camaraderie of all the cast members. It’s nice to be back after all of our COVID stuff. ‘Elf: The Musical’ is a fun show the whole family will enjoy, it’s so much fun. There’s jokes that, things that young people would understand, and there are jokes that only adults would understand. That’s kind of what makes it a family event. Everybody can enjoy it.”
Marco Aguilar, who plays Santa, said the play is funnier than the movie.
“I think they refined the story,” he said. “Super charming.”
The costume designers are Cheryl Nelson and Tiger Ellison.
“So much fun,” Nelson said.
“Elf: The Musical” will be presented at 8 p.m., today; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday and 2 p.m., Sunday, on the main stage at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, 750 West Lancaster Blvd. Tickets cost $25. For details, visit www.lpac.org or call 661-723-5950.
