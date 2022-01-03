SAN DIEGO — Firefighters rescued seven people after flames tore through a house in San Diego early Sunday, authorities said.
All seven were hospitalized, including one elderly resident who suffered severe burns, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
The conditions of the other six weren’t immediately known.
Firefighters responding around 6 a.m. encountered flames and thick smoke at the home in the Rolando neighborhood, officials said.
Crews had to cut security bars from the windows in order pull some of the residents to safety, the Union-Tribune reported.
It took about an hour to get the blaze under control with help from fire crews from nearby La Mesa and El Cajon, officials said.
