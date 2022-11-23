HUNTINGTON PARK — A spectacular fire gutted a warehouse, Tuesday, but no one was hurt.
Firefighters were sent to the scene at about 4:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The flames burned through the building’s roof, which collapsed, and firefighters went into a defensive operation, working successfully to prevent the flames from spreading.
