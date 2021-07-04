LOS ANGELES — The candidate filing period is open for the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced Friday.
Candidates looking to file may request to receive their paperwork in-person at the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Norwalk headquarters.
The offices remain closed to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All candidates must call 800-815-2666, option 4 to set an in-person appointment or to coordinate the alternative issuing methods.
The deadline to return completed paperwork for the recall election is July 16.
Candidates running for office are encouraged to review the candidate information at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/2021-ca-gov-recall
Potential candidates must be a US citizen, a registered voter and otherwise qualified to vote for that for that office at the time that nomination papers are issued.
They must also file with the Secretary of State two copies of every income tax return filed within the Internal Revenue Service in the five most recent taxable years, one unredacted copy and another copy with required redactions, according to Secretary of State Shirley Weber.
Potential candidates must also not have been convicted of a felony involving accepting or giving, or offering to give, any bribe; the embezzlement of public money; extortion or theft of public money; perjury; or conspiracy to commit any of those crimes.
They must also have not served two terms as governor since Nov. 6, 1990.
Potential candidates must pay a $4,194.94 filing fee for governor at the time they obtain their Declaration of Candidacy and nomination papers from the county elections official of the candidate’s county of residence.
If a potential candidate chooses to submit signatures in lieu of filing fee they will need a minimum of 7,000 valid signatures.
