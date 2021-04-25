LOS ANGELES — Alameda County in Northern California violated civil rights by failing to provide proper mental health services, especially in a jail where 19 people have committed suicide since 2014, according to federal report released Thursday.
The US Department of Justice took aim at conditions for people with serious mental health issues, specifically in the Santa Rita Jail, where a woman killed herself April 2. It was the second suicide at the jail this year.
The federal report said there was “reasonable cause” to believe that conditions at the jail in Dublin violated the US Constitution and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The report said the county failed to provide services to people with mental health disabilities, including those at risk of suicide, too often puts them in isolation, and unnecessarily ships them off to mental hospitals or other restrictive housing.
“On any given day in Alameda County, hundreds of people are institutionalized for lengthy stays at one of several large, locked psychiatric facilities” or at John George Psychiatric Hospital, said a Department of Justice statement.
